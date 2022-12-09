NBC 10 News Today: Brittney Griner made it home the USA, after 10 months in Russia custody
By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
4 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Brie Jackson reported from Washington as the White House is urging lawmakers to take similar action to prevent a partial Government showdown. For more on this story, watch the clip above.
Griner landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday following her release from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer
Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil.
Shortly after the WNBA star, 32, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer, after spending nearly ten months under arrest, Griner touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday, reported NBC News.
Images show Griner walking down the steps of a private jet shortly after it arrived wearing...
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
A video shows new details about Brittney Griner's life in a Russian penal colony. TJ Quinn, investigative reporter and senior writer for ESPN who reported on these details, joins CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss.
