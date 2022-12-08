Read full article on original website
A monster storm is coming next week: What will happen?
Now that I have your attention, let me preface by saying that talking about any storm in detail 6 or 7 days ahead of time is mere entertainment. For weather geeks, this is our entertainment. Since we’re on the topics of monsters and entertainment, there’s an iconic quote from the...
‘Crippling’ storm to bury parts of US in 4ft of snow in historic lake-effect blizzard as thundersnow threatens NFL game
A STORM could bury parts of New York in up to four feet of snow in the coming days, forecasters have warned. The cities of Buffalo and Watertown are expected to be badly hit by the weather front, which is set to roll in from Thursday. A lake-effect snowstorm -...
Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week
It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
Control Ultimate Edition Review: How to Get a Director Job in 30 Seconds
My experience was a solid 3/5 (which isn’t bad!), but I’m going to give it 3.5/5. This is simply due to the fact that I KNOW Control Ultimate Edition will scratch an itch for enough people out there that their experience will be anywhere from 4-4.5 out of 5. Let’s just split the difference, shall we?
Insane Number of Lightning Strikes Batter Australia in Wild Storm
A wild storm hit the Sydney area in Australia earlier this week with an insane number of lightning strikes lighting up the sky as the weather unleashed chaos in the area. According to reports, more than 30,000 lightning strikes lit up the Sydney skies between 3 p.m. Monday and midnight.
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
16 Parents Who Made Small, Innocent Decisions That Turned Into Hilarious Mistakes
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
17 Overused Dating Profile Cliches That People Are So Sick Of Seeing, They're Basically The Equivalent Of A Red Flag
Turns out if you mention liking "The Office" in your bio, you're not the only one.
