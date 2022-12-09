Harold Sudbrink, of Grafton, passed away at the age of 93 on December 6, 2022. Harold was born on April 22, 1929 to William Sudbrink and Minnie (nee Haselbarth) Sudbrink in Grafton. He grew up playing baseball and basketball and later enjoyed bowling. He attended Grafton Public Schools and graduated from Grafton High School in 1948. Harold served in the United States Army as part of the 656 Topographic Battalion, Headquarters and Supply Company in Germany. He worked for Russell T Gilman Co, Inc. from 1961 to 1996 as their Assembly Department Supervisor. During his retirement he enjoyed being outdoors and working in his yard.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO