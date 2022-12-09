ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man recovering after weekend shooting in Frenchtown neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was recovering after he was shot Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Dover Street around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found the man with injuries, TPD said on Monday. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Some area schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some schools in the region began announcing they will dismiss early Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather. Washington County Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, because of the threat of inclement weather. Officials said the announcement was made Tuesday so...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Several arrested in Pelham drug trafficking network

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Several people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking network centered in Pelham, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Lucius Williams, 39, was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute charges. The GBI said an investigation found that meth was...
PELHAM, GA
wfxl.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville

One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
THOMASVILLE, GA

