tallahasseereports.com
Steve Stewart: Progressives Seek to Normalize Anti-Law Enforcement Views in the Name of Diversity
After a recent shooting incident on West Pensacola Street, Reverend R.B. Holmes held a summit to address the continuing problem in our community with gun violence. One of the first remarks at the summit by Rev. Holmes was “we are not anti-law enforcement.”. That simple statement should not be...
WCTV
Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
WCTV
Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
WCTV
Man recovering after weekend shooting in Frenchtown neighborhood
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was recovering after he was shot Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Dover Street around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found the man with injuries, TPD said on Monday. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Florida State shocks Penn State DB commit Conrad Hussey during Official Visit
The Seminoles are a legitimate contender to flip Hussey leading up to the Early Signing Period.
Florida's largest marijuana company faces class-action lawsuit over layoffs
The lawsuit alleges Trulieve failed to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
Tallahassee woman arrested for felony fraud in PPP loan scheme
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Tallahassee woman on Thursday for felony fraud in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan scheme.
Ex-employee files lawsuit after layoffs at Gadsden, Jefferson Co. Trulieve sites
A federal class action lawsuit was filed by a former employee of a cannabis dispensary company that employed workers in Quincy, Midway and Monticello.
Former Florida State linebacker taking first visit since entering transfer portal
The former Seminole announced the news on social media on Sunday morning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Some area schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some schools in the region began announcing they will dismiss early Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather. Washington County Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, because of the threat of inclement weather. Officials said the announcement was made Tuesday so...
TCSO: Student arrested for compiling a list of students to harm
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office arrested a student at Taylor County Middle School on Monday for compiling a list of students' names and making statements to do harm to them.
WCTV
Wounded TCSO deputy heads home, begins ‘long road to recovery’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a week after being shot three times in an off-duty incident, a Thomas County Sheriff’s deputy is back home. TCSO identified the officer as Sgt. Frankie Rollins, and shared a GoFundMe page to help fundraise what is expected to be a “long road to recovery.”
WALB 10
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
Georgia drug ring dismantled
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
WCTV
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
WALB 10
Several arrested in Pelham drug trafficking network
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Several people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking network centered in Pelham, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Lucius Williams, 39, was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute charges. The GBI said an investigation found that meth was...
wfxl.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville
One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
WCTV
Three arrested for stolen handgun and Aggravated Assault on Officer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals Tuesday afternoon for stolen handguns and aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Office. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after learning that it had been involved in a chase and an incident that led...
