Cris Cyborg drops opponent, wins pro boxing debut by unanimous decision
Cris Cyborg is now an undefeated professional boxer. On Saturday, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion laced up the boxing gloves for the second time in 2022 to take on fellow MMA veteran Gabrielle Holloway. The four-round pro boxing bout served as the co-main event under Terence Crawford vs....
MMAmania.com
Nick Diaz promises ‘whole new me’ in 2023 comeback, targets Israel Adesanya match up
Nate Diaz may have left Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but his big brother, Nick, is still planning a return. The former Strikeforce Welterweight champion ended a six-year hiatus in Sept. 2021, rematching Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Unfortunately for Diaz, he came up short in the Middleweight encounter, suffering an early third round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 results: Matches to make for ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ main card winners
UFC 282 went down last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which left several fight fans disappointed as a result of a wacky night of judging. In the pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw (recap), leaving the Light Heavyweight title vacant and paving the way for Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill to fight for it at UFC 283 (full details here). In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett picked up a highly-controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon, while Ilia Topuria absolutely dog-walked Bryce Mitchell in a Featherweight affair (highlights).
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler? Dana White says, ‘I never said that ... ever’
Dana White is a master at spitting out powerful soundbytes and making viral news announcements. The guy is a one man headline factory, which may explain the reason he gets so angry when he sees mixed martial arts (MMA) news sites twisting his perfectly crafted narratives into basic clickbait. The...
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz blasts Darren Till after UFC 282 submission loss - ‘He sucks’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Nate Diaz, thinks Darren Till sucks after “The Gorilla” was beaten up and submitted by Dricus Du Plessis last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights). Indeed, it wasn’t...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett lays out the case for his UFC 282 win: ‘I know I won that fight, simple as’
Paddy Pimblett walked away from his UFC 282 fight against Jared Gordon with a gift decision, moving his record in 2022 to 3-0. And while this wasn’t the most exciting Paddy “The Baddy” fight we’ve ever seem, Pimblett was more than happy to talk the bout up at the post-fight press conference.
Julianna Peña: Amanda Nunes trilogy is 'the only fight I see in my future'
LAS VEGAS – Julianna Pena doesn’t understand why the UFC hasn’t already booked a trilogy bout between her and Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) scored a shocking upset submission to dethrone then-bantamweight champion Nunes at UFC 269, but Nunes avenged her loss and reclaimed the title in dominant fashion this past July at UFC 277. Now that they’re tied at one a piece, Peña thinks it’s only fair for Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) to return the favor.
worldboxingnews.net
Teofimo Lopez dropped TWICE in controversial decision victory
Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time and scraped a controversial victory. Lopez improved to 18-1 with a hard-earned split decision win over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin. The bout was a ten-round final eliminator for the WBC crown. One judge had the bout...
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 odds: Jamahal Hill opens as early betting favorite over former champion Glover Teixeira
Jamahal Hill has a history of knocking out Brazilians. Perhaps “Sweet Dreams” can make the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event a nightmare for ex-light heavyweight titleholder Glover Teixeira when they go to war for the vacant strap on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282
It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday. The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Admits To Verbally Abusing The Rock
It didn’t take long for people to notice that The Rock was on his way to becoming one of the top stars in WWE, but it sounds like The Great One faced some obstacles on his road to the top. Road Dogg recently addressed his relationship with The Rock...
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena bullish on Amanda Nunes trilogy — ‘That’s the only fight I see in my future’
Former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena shocked the world with her second-round submission win over Amanda Nunes in the UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) main event back in late 2021, but then failed to retain her title when the promotion granted an immediate rematch in the UFC 277 headliner last July.
MMAmania.com
Glover Teixeira ‘excited’ for ‘tough’ Jamahal Hill fight following ‘craziness’ at UFC 282
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira was cageside for the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event because the Brazilian was expected to battle the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev at some point in early 2023. But the UFC 282 headliner ended in a split draw, leaving the strap vacant (because of this), so a frustrated UFC President Dana White hastily booked Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the loneliest title in combat sports at UFC 283 next month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MMAmania.com
Watch Paddy Pimblett celebrate UFC 282 win by partying with giant marshmallow
UFC lightweight loudmouth Paddy Pimblett escaped the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Las Vegas by squeaking past fellow 155-pound scrapper Jared Gordon in the “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” co-main event. Just don’t expect a controversial outcome to dampen “The Baddy’s” spirits, who celebrated his big night by partying at XS Las Vegas with a guy who wears a giant marshmallow on his head.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter threatens to ‘beat up’ Barstool boss Dave Portnoy after Paddy Pimblett praise at UFC 282
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was screaming for his “Fight of the Night” bonus after scoring a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last weekend in Las Vegas. It appears the only person to agree with “The Baddy” was Barstool boss Dave Portnoy, who echoed the sentiment on his official Twitter account.
MMAmania.com
Meng Bo claims she made weight after ONE Championship hydration test shenanigans cost her $50K
Meng Bo’s ONE 164 experience in Manila, Philippines was nearly perfect. Unfortunately for the Chinese knockout artist, Meng fell victim to weight troubles ahead of her originally scheduled 125-pound Strawweight bout against the Phillippines’ Jenelyn Olsim ... At least that’s what appeared to be the case as the former 115-pound competitor weighed in a half pound over the limit and failed her first hydration test, per South China Morning Post.
