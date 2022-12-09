ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Grandma's 'Secret' Peanut Butter and Jelly Hack Is a True Time-Saver

By Mandi Jacewicz
Delishably
Delishably
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhST9_0jcxCeUj00

It eliminates a step!

If you’ve been looking for an even easier way to make an old-fashioned peanut butter and jelly sandwich, you’ll want to check out this video. TikTok content creator @ recipes shares grandma’s secret trick. And it reminds us of our childhood.

This cute hack can shave a few minutes off the school lunch prep!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Grandma is just too adorable. We remember when they used to sell peanut butter with grape jelly inside the jar. To be honest, it wasn’t so good, so we’re going to need to overcome that memory to give this a try. With this version, you can select your favorite peanut butter and your favorite jelly and that must make this a far tastier idea. If mixing your peanut butter with jelly in the jar doesn’t work for you, you can always prepare your sandwiches ahead of time and freeze them. That can be a huge timesaver as well.

The audience had some mixed feeling on this. Viewer @HoodReportHipHop commented, “Not a hack, you didn’t stir it enough, I been doing this since I was a kid.” Too funny. User @DiggerBee added, "Now you can ONLY use that for pb&j." Good point. Viewer @DoyerBlue13 commented, “This would be just as much time if more LMAO.” Ha! And user @Dsj412 said, “I do this and eat it straight from the jar. No bread needed.” Now, that’s a sensational gluten and grain-free lunch idea!

We’re not so sure we’ll be trying this anytime soon, but we enjoyed learning about the idea. And after all this talk, we'll definitely be having a peanut butter sandwich for lunch today.

Comments / 0

Related
Ridley's Wreckage

Chocolate Peanut Butter - No Bake Cookies

Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake CookiesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.
Ridley's Wreckage

Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly

Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.
Greatist

Fact or Fluff: Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?

Peanut butter can go bad. Eating spoiled peanut butter can cause a variety of concerns ranging from a mild tummy ache to a severe case of salmonella. Be sure to store peanut butter in a cool, dark area in a tightly sealed container. What could be more perfect than peanut...
Ridley's Wreckage

Nana's - Old Fashion Rum Balls 👵

Yes these are straight out of my nana's recipe box. You know the kind I'm talking about. The wooden recipe box that is literally overstuffed with your nana's delicious recipes, her lovely cursive writing covering the pieces off folder paper and index cards. Of course nana knew all of her recipes by heart but by the grace of the food god's she has written every single one down with helpful tips and tricks. Now it's been handed down to me and I know exactly where to start! Nana's no bake Old Fashion Rum Balls and yes you can absolutely taste the rum so don't skimp on the rum you want a good brand.
ABC News

How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever

Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
gordonramsayclub.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Ridley's Wreckage

Cream Cheese Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly

My father in law is a diabetic, he's one of those big hearted people that plays Santa every year at their church. He fits the part to a "T". He's jolly, one of the friendliest people you will ever meet. He's a caring and gentle soul, who absolutely loves everything about the holiday season. He especially loves all the delicious treats and bakes at Christmas time. Unfortunately being a diabetic has really limited the amount of sweets he can indulge in. So over the years I've been trying out different recipes so he too can have some holiday cheer. These Cream Cheese Cookies are one of his favorites, they have him 🎶 fa la la la la "ing" 🎶 his way through the festive season!
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
408
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy