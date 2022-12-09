Grandma's 'Secret' Peanut Butter and Jelly Hack Is a True Time-Saver

It eliminates a step!

If you’ve been looking for an even easier way to make an old-fashioned peanut butter and jelly sandwich, you’ll want to check out this video. TikTok content creator @ recipes shares grandma’s secret trick. And it reminds us of our childhood.

This cute hack can shave a few minutes off the school lunch prep!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Grandma is just too adorable. We remember when they used to sell peanut butter with grape jelly inside the jar. To be honest, it wasn’t so good, so we’re going to need to overcome that memory to give this a try. With this version, you can select your favorite peanut butter and your favorite jelly and that must make this a far tastier idea. If mixing your peanut butter with jelly in the jar doesn’t work for you, you can always prepare your sandwiches ahead of time and freeze them. That can be a huge timesaver as well.

The audience had some mixed feeling on this. Viewer @HoodReportHipHop commented, “Not a hack, you didn’t stir it enough, I been doing this since I was a kid.” Too funny. User @DiggerBee added, "Now you can ONLY use that for pb&j." Good point. Viewer @DoyerBlue13 commented, “This would be just as much time if more LMAO.” Ha! And user @Dsj412 said, “I do this and eat it straight from the jar. No bread needed.” Now, that’s a sensational gluten and grain-free lunch idea!

We’re not so sure we’ll be trying this anytime soon, but we enjoyed learning about the idea. And after all this talk, we'll definitely be having a peanut butter sandwich for lunch today.