Scott Van Pelt's Winners for Army Navy game, NFL Week 14

By Scott Van Pelt
 4 days ago

Thought we had a 6-1 mark last week to follow up a 9-1 on Thanksgiving. ... But we settle for a bit of a bad beat in the Big Ten title game, and a 5-2 final week of the college regular season. That's 20 games over for the year. Two very solid years in a row, for free from your favorite late-night cable TV pal. But we aren't done. We simply pivot into the NFL space. I'm 9-3 on our weekly picks there on Wednesdays on the show, so let's stay hot.

Season: 70-50-3

Navy (-2.5, 32.5) vs Army

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Van Pelt's pick: Navy (-2.5)

You know GPG - General Principle Game. I have always taken the dog in the Army-Navy game on general principle. What happens when you lay the points? How would you even represent that at the window? How do you do it? What do you tell the guy? I don't know the terminology. ... I think it's Navy -2.5? Anchors Aweigh.

SVP: 3-2 all time when picking the Army-Navy game

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-10, 43)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

Van Pelt's pick: Bills (-10)

You wanna get crazy and give more points? Sure, let's do that. Buffalo laying a hefty number to the Jets, who beat them earlier this season. Bills have been away from the mafia since the Vikes loss. This is a karma game -- a get right game -- I like the Bills here.

SVP: 16-5 all time taking double-digit favorites in CFB and NFL combined

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-6, 46.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Van Pelt's pick: Browns (+6)

You know how we love the toughness of Cincinnati ... so that plus the get-even aspect of THIS game makes it spooky. But we are taking the Browns plus the 6 in the Jungle Sunday.

SVP: 0-5 all time when picking AFC North division games

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-4, 41)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on ABC, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Van Pelt's pick: Jaguars (+4)

Between that one and this one -- it's a whole Lotta HOTTYBEES. Hold on to your butts specials. Jacksonville just got smoked at Detroit -- they're getting just 4 at Tennessee, we're taking the Jags here.

SVP: 4-3 all time when picking the Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 44) at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Van Pelt's pick: Broncos (+9.5)

Don't let go of your butt yet, Bronco country let's ... cover. They typically battle the Chiefs at home -- that defense has been tough as nails all year. We will back them at home in Mile High.

SVP: 7-5 all time picking against Patrick Mahomes in CFB and NFL combined

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 44)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field, Seattle

Van Pelt's pick: Panthers (+3.5)

When I saw this line, I let out an audible cackle and I don't laugh out loud a lot. Carolina is getting how many in Seattle? 3-and-a-half? Every bozo you know will be on Seattle. Are you a bozo? You aren't a bozo ... are you? Panthers to keep it tight.

SVP: 5-1 all time when picking the Panthers

Miami Dolphins (-3.5, 52.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Van Pelt's pick: Chargers (+3.5)

And some day I will be able to quit the Chargers entirely, but that day ain't today. We are taking them at home against Miami getting 3½.

SVP: 3-0 all time when picking against the Dolphins

That's the card. A favorite in Army-Navy and 6 Sunday games.

ESPN

ESPN

