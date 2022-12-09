Stats - Abrar's record-breaking debut, and a rare all-ten for Pakistan spinners

2 Pakistan bowlers to take a seven-wicket haul on Test debut before Abrar Ahmed in the second Test against England in Multan. Mohammad Nazir had picked 7 for 99 on his debut against New Zealand in 1969, while Mohammad Zahid bettered those figures with 7 for 66 also against New Zealand in 1996.

5 Wickets for Abrar in an extended first session. He is the first bowler to complete a five-wicket haul in the opening session on Test debut since Alf Valentine against England in 1950 in Manchester.

Only two other debutants have taken five or more wickets in the opening session - six wickets by Charlie Turner in 1887 against England (in the session before tea as no play took place before lunch) and five by Fred Martin against Australia in 1890 .

7 Abrar took each of the first seven wickets to fall in England's innings. The only other bowler to achieve this feat on his Test debut was Valentine in 1950. He picked up each of the first eight England wickets to fall in the first innings.

1 Number of Pakistan bowlers with the wickets of the top seven batters of the opposition in a Test innings before Abrar. Saqlain Mushtaq , the current Pakistan head coach, had each of England's top eight batters in the first innings of the 2000 Lahore Test . No player in Test history has sent back the opposition's top seven in an innings on debut.

2014 The last instance of all ten wickets picked up by Pakistan spinners in an innings . Mohammad Hafeez, Zulfiqar Babar and Yasir Shah shared ten wickets against Australia during the fourth innings of the 2014 Abu Dhabi Test. England's first innings in Multan was also a first in Pakistan since 1987, where all ten wickets fell to spinners in an innings.

250 Balls bowled by Pakistan spinners in England's first innings - the fewest by any team's spinners to take all ten wickets in the first innings of a Test match. The previous record was 263 balls by England against India in Kanpur in 1952.

5.03 Abrar's economy rate during his 7 for 110 in England's first innings. Only one bowler has recorded a higher economy rate while taking seven-plus wickets in a Test innings - 5.68 for Kapil Dev during his 7 for 220 against Pakistan in 1983.

180 Runs scored by England during the two-and-half-hour first session. These are the most runs scored by a team before lunch on the first day of a Test. The previous highest was 179 by South Africa against Australia during a 41-over session in the 1902 Johannesburg Test.