New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Independent

Moment China official left speechless after he’s questioned over Covid lockdown protests

A Chinese official was silent after he was asked whether the country was planning to put an end to its zero-Covid policy recent anti-lockdown protests.Rare mass protests have broken out across China over the strict rules.Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was left speechless after a reporter asked if China would be reconsidering the policy in light of the demonstrations.Mr Zhao then quietly asked if the question could be repeated.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in ChinaUK Foreign Office minister summons Chinese ambassador over BBC journalist arrestBouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in China
TheDailyBeast

Iran Walks Back Its Decision to Disband Morality Police at Root of Mass Protests

The status of Iran’s totalistic “morality police” is in flux, after state media walked back an earlier announcement on Saturday that the force had been disbanded. The law enforcement agency, known formally as Gasht-e Ershad, is responsible for enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress code and is the target of 70 days of unrest as widespread protests led by women overtake some cities in the Middle Eastern nation. “The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” said Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, at a news conference Saturday. He also told the Iranian parliament the country would examine a law that required women to always wear hijabs. But on Sunday, lawmakers suggested a less confrontational approach after a closed meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. “Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” said Nezamoddin Mousavi, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Read it at BBC
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
BBC

Iran protests: Ex-president Khatami says rulers must heed protesters' demands

A former Iranian president has made rare public comments praising anti-government protesters and urging the authorities to heed their demands "before it is too late". Mohammad Khatami, 79, said the "beautiful slogan" of "woman, life, freedom" showed Iranian society was moving towards a better future. He also criticised arrests of...

