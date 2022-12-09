Read full article on original website
Related
wealthinsidermag.com
: ‘No one is dying from COVID anymore, but we might die because of the zero-COVID policy.’ Protests expand in China over lockdowns.
A fire that killed at least 10 people on Thursday in northwestern China’s Urumqi city has led to a new round of protests online and offline, as many expressed anger around the country’s zero-COVID policy. The fire broke out in a high-rise building and took about three hours...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Survivor of communist China warns CCP will use 'any means necessary' to end protests before ceding control
Survivor of Mao's revolution Xi Van Fleet described the uprising in China as a 'watershed' moment but fears it won't lead to the CCP's undoing as experts predict.
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Dozens of senators warn China of ‘grave consequences’ if it uses violence against protesters
Nearly half of the Senate signed onto a pointed letter to China’s Ambassador in Washington on Friday, warning of “grave consequences” and “extraordinary damage” to Sino-U.S. relations if Beijing carries out violence against recent protesters. The letter, sent to Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang and signed...
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Moment China official left speechless after he’s questioned over Covid lockdown protests
A Chinese official was silent after he was asked whether the country was planning to put an end to its zero-Covid policy recent anti-lockdown protests.Rare mass protests have broken out across China over the strict rules.Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was left speechless after a reporter asked if China would be reconsidering the policy in light of the demonstrations.Mr Zhao then quietly asked if the question could be repeated.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in ChinaUK Foreign Office minister summons Chinese ambassador over BBC journalist arrestBouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in China
Iran Walks Back Its Decision to Disband Morality Police at Root of Mass Protests
The status of Iran’s totalistic “morality police” is in flux, after state media walked back an earlier announcement on Saturday that the force had been disbanded. The law enforcement agency, known formally as Gasht-e Ershad, is responsible for enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress code and is the target of 70 days of unrest as widespread protests led by women overtake some cities in the Middle Eastern nation. “The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” said Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, at a news conference Saturday. He also told the Iranian parliament the country would examine a law that required women to always wear hijabs. But on Sunday, lawmakers suggested a less confrontational approach after a closed meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. “Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” said Nezamoddin Mousavi, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Read it at BBC
A student leader who survived the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests says Xi Jinping is showing a 'rare display of weakness' by relaxing the zero-COVID policy
Zhou Fengsuo, who was sent to a Chinese re-education camp after the Tiananmen protest, said he was "in tears" watching the weekend protests in China.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
BEIJING BACKS DOWN: Chinese citizens 'empowered' after COVID protests, China researcher says
COVID-19 protests across China resulted in officials easing restrictions, leading residents to feel empowered after years of 'draconian' laws
Rolling red carpet to Africans, US warns of 'destabilizing' China, Russia
The United States warned Tuesday that China and Russia were destabilizing Africa with their growing inroads as it rolled out the red carpet to the continent's leaders and pledged billions of dollars in support. Austin said China was expanding its footprint in Africa "on a daily basis" through its growing economic influence.
Fears of deadly infection surge as China abandons zero-Covid policy
The portable PCR testing booth dangled in the air over a dark Beijing street, captured on camera as it was winched away by a crane in the middle of the night. The image spread rapidly across Chinese social media, the perfect symbol of the bewilderingly rapid end of a draconian era.
Migrants face ‘unprecedented rise in violence’ in EU borders, report finds
Asylum seekers beaten and sexually assaulted before being illegally removed, says Border Violence Monitoring Network
The Unconventional China Threats That Could Torment the U.S.
The challenges to American power are both subtle and extraordinary.
BBC
Iran protests: Ex-president Khatami says rulers must heed protesters' demands
A former Iranian president has made rare public comments praising anti-government protesters and urging the authorities to heed their demands "before it is too late". Mohammad Khatami, 79, said the "beautiful slogan" of "woman, life, freedom" showed Iranian society was moving towards a better future. He also criticised arrests of...
Comments / 0