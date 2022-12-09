Baker Mayfield cooks up comeback in Rams debut. Plus, expert NFL Week 14 predictions, fantasy advice.

Rams head coach Sean McVay embraces Baker Mayfield after the Rams defeated the Raiders. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Welcome to Week 14 , the last weekend that the 2022 NFL season that won't feature all 32 teams in action.

About last night: Los Angeles Rams 17, Las Vegas Raiders 16 -- Baker Mayfield had his "only in Hollywood" moment, leading a 98-yard scoring drive to complete a dramatic comeback win just two days after being claimed off waivers by the Rams.

Game of the week: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants -- The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a win ... or tie, which is what the Giants experienced last week against the Washington Commanders . This is the first matchup between these two long-time NFC East rivals, as the Eagles and Giants will each face division opponents three times in their final five games. With just one win in their last five games, the Giants need victories to fend off the hard-charging Commanders , who've lost just once in their last eight.

Mr. Irrelevant vs. the G.O.A.T.: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers -- Has there ever been a more lopsided quarterback matchup in NFL history? Rookie Brock Purdy - the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft - makes his first start against Tom Brady, winner of so many Super Bowls that we've stopped counting (not really, it's seven ). The Buccaneers carry some momentum into this NFC clash after having rallied from a 13-point deficit late in Monday night's game to defeat the New Orleans Saints . Purdy is starting his first game since last year's Cheez-It Bowl .

Tom Brady is coming off his NFL-record 44th fourth-quarter comeback. Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

NFL Week 14: Predictions and odds

Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa square off on Sunday night. Evan Russell, USA TODAY Sports

NFL news, notes and analysis

With Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both out with injuries, the 49ers' title hopes now ride on rookie Brock Purdy. Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports

Fantasy football advice: Get your lineup right

Our fantasy football experts are here for your Week 14 lineup needs as the playoffs are either already here or coming soon.

AJ Dillon rushed for a single-game career-high 93 yards last week against the Bears. Dan Powers, USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 14 NFL schedule

(All times Eastern)

Bye week: Atlanta Falcons , Chicago Bears , Green Bay Packers , Indianapolis Colts , New Orleans Saints , Washington Commanders

Thursday

Rams 17, Raiders 16

Sunday

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys , 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants , 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos , 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks , 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers , 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers , 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals , 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2)

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could clinch a playoff berth as early as Sunday night. Denny Medley, USA TODAY Sports

Let's talk some football

If you enjoy reading 4th & Monday 📰, tell your football fan friends to subscribe . Follow the slightly snarly writer of this newsletter on Twitter @jimreineking 📱.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baker Mayfield cooks up comeback in Rams debut. Plus, expert NFL Week 14 predictions, fantasy advice.