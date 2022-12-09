Baker Mayfield cooks up comeback in Rams debut. Plus, expert NFL Week 14 predictions, fantasy advice.
Welcome to Week 14 , the last weekend that the 2022 NFL season that won't feature all 32 teams in action.
About last night: Los Angeles Rams 17, Las Vegas Raiders 16 -- Baker Mayfield had his "only in Hollywood" moment, leading a 98-yard scoring drive to complete a dramatic comeback win just two days after being claimed off waivers by the Rams.
Game of the week: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants -- The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a win ... or tie, which is what the Giants experienced last week against the Washington Commanders . This is the first matchup between these two long-time NFC East rivals, as the Eagles and Giants will each face division opponents three times in their final five games. With just one win in their last five games, the Giants need victories to fend off the hard-charging Commanders , who've lost just once in their last eight.
Mr. Irrelevant vs. the G.O.A.T.: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers -- Has there ever been a more lopsided quarterback matchup in NFL history? Rookie Brock Purdy - the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft - makes his first start against Tom Brady, winner of so many Super Bowls that we've stopped counting (not really, it's seven ). The Buccaneers carry some momentum into this NFC clash after having rallied from a 13-point deficit late in Monday night's game to defeat the New Orleans Saints . Purdy is starting his first game since last year's Cheez-It Bowl .
NFL Week 14: Predictions and odds
- Week 14 picks: USA TODAY Sports' expert panel has predictions for every game this weekend.
- Lorenzo's Locks for Week 14: Can the Giants not just cover, but prevail , in their NFC East showdown against the Eagles?
- NFL Week 14 betting odds: Which teams, according to Tipico Sportsbook , are favored to win this weekend ?
- Power rankings: See how all 32 teams stack up entering Week 14.
NFL news, notes and analysis
- Playoff picture entering Week 14: The Bills and Eagles would have home-field advantage in their respective conferences if the season ended today (which it doesn't!).
- Week 14 clinching scenarios: The Chiefs, Eagles and Vikings can all clinch playoff berths this weekend.
- NFL draft first-round order: The Texans are steamrolling toward owning the No. 1 overall pick for the fourth time in franchise history.
- Lions recent surge putting front office in a pickle for NFL draft: The Lions have won four of five. If they win their next four of five, Jared Goff should be the starter next season and see where it leads, Shawn Windsor writes.
- Ravens trust backup QB: The Ravens believe in backup QB Tyler Huntley during a pivotal December stretch run as they sit atop the AFC North.
- 49ers Super Bowl chances aren't over with third-string QB: Defense wins championships, right? The 49ers will hope so as they turn to QB3 Brock Purdy , the last player picked in the 2022 draft.
- Joe Montana is a believer in Purdy fever: The 49ers icon believes his former team can end its Super Bowl title drought with "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy at the controls.
- Von Miller out for the season: The Bills' Super Bowl hopes took a hit this week when it was revealed that the star pass rusher had knee surgery .
- This week on "As the Cheesehead Turns": The Packers defeated their ancient rival to become the all-time winningest NFL franchise . Rookie WR Christian Watson is a burgeoning star . Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur both want Aaron Rodgers back in 2023 . Nothing like a comeback win over a rival to quiet the critics. Stay tuned for next week, as the Packers come off their bye week with (sorta-kinda?) playoff hopes .
Fantasy football advice: Get your lineup right
Our fantasy football experts are here for your Week 14 lineup needs as the playoffs are either already here or coming soon.
- Fantasy rankings for Week 14: Take a look to see where your players stand in these updated ratings 📈 for this week's games.
- Studs, duds and sleepers: Expect a bounceback game from Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa . Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has the unenviable task of facing the Patriots defense.
- Fantasy stock watch: Packers RB AJ Dillon could be seeing more action out of the backfield 👍. Pairing a rookie quarterback with a rookie receiver hasn't worked out for Steelers WR George Pickens 👎.
Week 14 NFL schedule
(All times Eastern)
Bye week: Atlanta Falcons , Chicago Bears , Green Bay Packers , Indianapolis Colts , New Orleans Saints , Washington Commanders
Thursday
Sunday
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals , 1 p.m. (CBS)
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys , 1 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants , 1 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers , 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos , 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks , 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers , 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers , 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals , 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2)
- It's a Football Podcast! This week, Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon discuss if another Super Bowl is in Tom Brady's future and if Odell Beckham Jr. is close to signing with a team 🎧.
- NFL Facebook group: Run a post route to The Ruling Off the Field 📲 to engage in friendly debate and conversation with football fans 🏟. Not a member yet? Sign up today! ✍
