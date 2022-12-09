Thanks to steep discounts touted by retailers during Cyber Week (the five-day window between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday) , online prices dropped 1.9% in November, according to the Adobe Digital Price Index. This marks the third consecutive month that online prices fell and represents the largest annual dip since May 2020.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

Find: 3 Easy Tips to Turn Your Credit Woes into Wows

Here’s a look at which categories specifically saw price drops.

Computers

In the category of computers, online prices dropped 18% year-over-year (the largest drop on record since Adobe began tracking online pricing in 2014) and were down 5.1% month-over-month in November.

Electronics

Online prices for electronics fell 13.4% year-over-year (likewise the largest drop on Adobe’s record) and were down 4.5% month-over-month.

Toys

Prices for toys were down 7.7% year-over-year and down 4.2% month-over-month.

Sporting Goods

Sporting goods prices online were down 5.7% year-over-year and 4.3% month-over-month.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

More: 12 Holiday Shopping Mistakes That’ll Cost You

Though online prices fell in these categories, they rose in others. Online pricing for groceries, for instance, went up in November (13.7% year-over-year and 0.3% month-over-month). Pet product pricing was also higher, at least year-over-year. Online prices in that category rose 11% year-over-year, but were down 0.2% month-over-month.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : As Online Prices Drop for Third Consecutive Month, What Categories Offer the Best Holiday Deals?