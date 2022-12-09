ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Online Prices Drop for Third Consecutive Month, What Categories Offer the Best Holiday Deals?

By Nicole Spector
Thanks to steep discounts touted by retailers during Cyber Week (the five-day window between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday) , online prices dropped 1.9% in November, according to the Adobe Digital Price Index. This marks the third consecutive month that online prices fell and represents the largest annual dip since May 2020.

Here’s a look at which categories specifically saw price drops.

Computers

In the category of computers, online prices dropped 18% year-over-year (the largest drop on record since Adobe began tracking online pricing in 2014) and were down 5.1% month-over-month in November.

Electronics

Online prices for electronics fell 13.4% year-over-year (likewise the largest drop on Adobe’s record) and were down 4.5% month-over-month.

Toys

Prices for toys were down 7.7% year-over-year and down 4.2% month-over-month.

Sporting Goods

Sporting goods prices online were down 5.7% year-over-year and 4.3% month-over-month.

Though online prices fell in these categories, they rose in others. Online pricing for groceries, for instance, went up in November (13.7% year-over-year and 0.3% month-over-month). Pet product pricing was also higher, at least year-over-year. Online prices in that category rose 11% year-over-year, but were down 0.2% month-over-month.

