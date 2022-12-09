Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
cryptoslate.com
Binance may have billions stashed in secret reserves not disclosed to public – Sources
Binance’s publicly reported reserves may only be a fraction of all the assets it holds and the exchange has “more money than it is letting on,” a source told CryptoSlate, citing people familiar with the matter — including ex-Binance employees. Sources told CryptoSlate that “Binance is...
cryptoslate.com
Binance CEO unfazed by $1.4B in withdrawals from exchange in one day
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was undeterred after $1.4 billion worth of assets were withdrawn in a day. Despite uncertainties, the CEO believes it’s a good idea to “stress test withdrawals” on each centralized exchange on a rotating basis. However, Nansen, a Hong Kong-based blockchain analytics platform, reported...
CoinDesk
Future of Ethereum After the Merge
Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum developers are among CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, following the blockchain's historic upgrade known as "the Merge" earlier this year. Ethereum Foundation Protocol Support Lead Tim Beiko discusses what's next for the Ethereum network and shares a preview of the upcoming hard fork known as "Shanghai."
cryptoslate.com
Binance offloaded $140M in Bitcoin in the last 24 hours
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that leading exchange Binance offloaded $137 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 24 hours. In the meantime, nearly $32 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), $300 million worth of USD Coin (USDC), and $200 million in both Binance USD (BUSD) and Tether (USDT) were withdrawn. The total withdrawals equate to over $860 million.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report
Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
Bitcoin miners took on billions in debt to ‘pump their stock’—leading to a crypto catastrophe
Greed and bad decisions have left the once-booming Bitcoin mining industry reeling.
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.
cryptoslate.com
Canada bars exchanges from margin, leverage trading; says stablecoins might be securities
Canada’s Securities Administrators (CSA) on Dec. 12 barred crypto exchanges operating in the country from offering margin or leverage trading services to any Canadian client. The regulator added that these crypto exchanges must hold their Canadian clients’ assets with an appropriate custodian and segregate them from the platform’s proprietary...
dailyhodl.com
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Predicts FTX Implosion Will Massively Boost One Crypto Sector
ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is predicting that the high-profile implosion of FTX will be a boon for one crypto sector. Wood says in a Yahoo! Finance interview that the collapse of FTX and other crypto firms will boost decentralized finance (DeFi) networks. “We do believe DeFi will...
NEWSBTC
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin's in the Doldrums as Investors Eye FTX Hearing, FOMC Meeting
After last month’s extreme market plunge as Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapsed, some traders might be grateful for a bit of respite – in the form of a sideways-trading market. Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were essentially flat over the last week, with the two largest...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
NEWSBTC
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
CoinDesk
Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments
Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
zycrypto.com
Gargantuan Feat: Staked Ether Withdrawals Are Coming In March 2023, Core Developers Concur
Ethereum core developers revealed on a call on December 8 that the network’s next, highly-anticipated hard fork, Shanghai, allowing users to withdraw staked ETH, might go live as early as March next year. Shanghai Is Scheduled To Launch In March 2023. The next major Ethereum upgrade, which will enable...
cryptoslate.com
Justin Sun deposits $100 million to Binance amid FUD campaign
On Dec. 13, TRON founder Justin Sun tweeted that he had deposited $100 million to Binance. The accompanying transaction link confirmed 100 million USDC going to address 0xd189…eb48 at around 07:00 UTC. In response, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said the funds were related to a deal bringing BUSD...
u.today
Almost $2 Billion out of Binance After Criminal Charges News: Details
Crypto analytics portal Nansen reports a large outflow of funds from leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the last 24 hours. It reported a net outflow of $1.6 billion, and that is just in ERC20 tokens and ETH itself. Total outflows over the last seven days are almost $2 billion, which,...
cryptoslate.com
Argo blockchain requests trading be restored on LSE, looks to raise funds
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has requested the resumption of trading for its ARB shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) after the UK Financial Conduct Authority suspended it. Reports emerged on Dec. 10 that Argo Blockchain was looking to file for bankruptcy as it is facing a severe liquidity...
Comments / 0