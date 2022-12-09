ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
cryptoslate.com

Binance CEO unfazed by $1.4B in withdrawals from exchange in one day

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was undeterred after $1.4 billion worth of assets were withdrawn in a day. Despite uncertainties, the CEO believes it’s a good idea to “stress test withdrawals” on each centralized exchange on a rotating basis. However, Nansen, a Hong Kong-based blockchain analytics platform, reported...
CoinDesk

Future of Ethereum After the Merge

Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum developers are among CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, following the blockchain's historic upgrade known as "the Merge" earlier this year. Ethereum Foundation Protocol Support Lead Tim Beiko discusses what's next for the Ethereum network and shares a preview of the upcoming hard fork known as "Shanghai."
cryptoslate.com

Binance offloaded $140M in Bitcoin in the last 24 hours

Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that leading exchange Binance offloaded $137 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 24 hours. In the meantime, nearly $32 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), $300 million worth of USD Coin (USDC), and $200 million in both Binance USD (BUSD) and Tether (USDT) were withdrawn. The total withdrawals equate to over $860 million.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report

Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
cryptoslate.com

Canada bars exchanges from margin, leverage trading; says stablecoins might be securities

Canada’s Securities Administrators (CSA) on Dec. 12 barred crypto exchanges operating in the country from offering margin or leverage trading services to any Canadian client. The regulator added that these crypto exchanges must hold their Canadian clients’ assets with an appropriate custodian and segregate them from the platform’s proprietary...
CoinDesk

Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments

Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
cryptoslate.com

Justin Sun deposits $100 million to Binance amid FUD campaign

On Dec. 13, TRON founder Justin Sun tweeted that he had deposited $100 million to Binance. The accompanying transaction link confirmed 100 million USDC going to address 0xd189…eb48 at around 07:00 UTC. In response, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said the funds were related to a deal bringing BUSD...
u.today

Almost $2 Billion out of Binance After Criminal Charges News: Details

Crypto analytics portal Nansen reports a large outflow of funds from leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the last 24 hours. It reported a net outflow of $1.6 billion, and that is just in ERC20 tokens and ETH itself. Total outflows over the last seven days are almost $2 billion, which,...
cryptoslate.com

Argo blockchain requests trading be restored on LSE, looks to raise funds

Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has requested the resumption of trading for its ARB shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) after the UK Financial Conduct Authority suspended it. Reports emerged on Dec. 10 that Argo Blockchain was looking to file for bankruptcy as it is facing a severe liquidity...

