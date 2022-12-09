ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

There's big change for this year's holiday boat parade on the James River

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCOQZ_0jcx978v00

RICHMOND, Va. -- A holiday tradition on the water returns this weekend, and this year, the decorated vessels that make up the Richmond Boat Parade of Lights will be pulling into a new destination. The annual flotilla, which sees participants decorate their boats with stringed lights and other holiday displays, returns to the river on Saturday, departing Rocketts Landing at 5 p.m. and ending at Kingsland Marina around 7 p.m.

Dredging at Kingsland, home to the popular Lilly Pad restaurant, has reached depths enough to allow all the boats in this year’s parade to tie up at the venue at the end of the route, owner Max Walraven said. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should plan for delays on I-95 south in Petersburg near Southpark Boulevard. Work will continue on the south bridge deck replacement over Route 301, causing delays between Southpark Boulevard exit 53 and mile marker 49 in Petersburg. Temporary traffic stops will begin on Monday, Dec.12...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Fitness Facility Headed To Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-A new workout facility appears to be headed to Williamsburg. Williamsburg’s Architectural Review Board reviewed an application at its November 22 meeting regarding signage for the potential new business. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy