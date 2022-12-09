Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (“IFH”) (OTC: IFHI) to MVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MVBF). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of IFH will receive 1.21 shares of MVB common stock for each share of IFH that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO