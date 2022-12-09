Familiar foes Seiling, Laverne enter Class B title game with similar styles, contrasting championship pedigrees

By Glen Brockenbush

Laverne photo by Collin Wieder

If familiarity breeds contempt, then Oklahoma’s Class B football state championship game should be a contentious affair.

But the two coaches don’t necessarily expect bad blood, so much as they expect two teams with similar styles and plenty of knowledge about one another.

When Laverne and Seiling play one another at Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva on Friday night, it will be the 16th meeting between the two since 2004. In that span, Laverne has been Seiling’s most common opponent, with the Wildcats having faced the Tigers 15 times.

They have played each other every year since 2010, and were in the same district from 2012 up until last year.

“We’re familiar with each other, we’ve been playing each other since I’ve moved out here,” Seiling coach Gary Manuel said.

However, to call it a true rivalry might have been misleading prior to a few months ago. The series has been rather one-sided, with Laverne winning every meeting between 2005 and 2021 (the 2020 contest was ruled a victory for Laverne when Seiling had to forfeit).

While Seiling hasn’t been to a state championship game since 2009, the Tigers have built a state powerhouse, making seven state title game appearances and winning four championships, including last year. But the pendulum appeared to shift in early September, when the Wildcats sent a message to both Laverne and all of Class B, stunning the top-ranked Tigers, 40-38.

Yes, it gave Seiling a sense of confidence that they could indeed play with big, bad Laverne. But it also gave Laverne a blueprint of what worked and what didn’t work.

“The disadvantage is they know things we did to them the first time that hurt ‘em,” Manuel said. “We’re going to have to be physical with them, and play at a good level.”

Tigers' coach Matt Cox is a Laverne native, and has been on the staff for eight years, but this is his first season as head coach. Cox remarked he’s not sure if there are many advantages to having that first game film, knowing that both teams have played a lot of football over the past three months and each coach likely has some tricks up his sleeves.

Still, with both teams having similar philosophies, it should, at the very least, make for some competitive mind games. It could also make mental sharpness the key to victory.

“The biggest advantage is familiarity with their personnel and schemes, I guess that’s the biggest one,” Cox said. “Both of us like to run the ball. It sounds cliche, probably, but winning the game up front will go a long way toward winning this game, that, and turnovers.”

Laverne’s 2022 team features plenty of weapons, including big tight end Tayte Dome, undersized but fierce defensive back Carson Lovell and freshman Wyatt Tillery, who will be featured at defensive end and running back. But no discussion about the Tigers can begin or end without the mention of Felix Teal.

After shining as a freshman running back for last year’s state champion (including 12 touchdowns in the 2021 playoffs), Teal moved to quarterback this season. The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder can certainly throw when needed, but it’s his legs that make him one of the most dangerous players in 8-man football.

“He’s as athletic a kid as I’ve ever been around,” Cox said. “He’s strong, he’s fast and he works hard. He’s special, for sure.”

While Laverne has been a title contender for much of the past decade-and-a-half, Seiling hasn’t won a state championship since 1988. To break that streak, the Wildcats will look to lean upon their run game as well.

Cody Pester is their star running back, but will also often line up at receiver. Quarterback Kaden Manuel leads the offense, while the defense features the likes of defensive end Newt Hutchinson and linebacker Brock Gore.

There’s obviously a desire on both sides to win a state championship, though one could make the argument that Seiling is the community more hungry for a gold ball. But Manuel is trying to downplay the hype of the game to his players.

Having been in Seiling for a little over a decade and having coached many of these kids in the youth football programs he helped establish, this season has had far greater meaning than just wins and losses for him.

“This has been one heck of a ride. I love this senior class and I’ve had most of the seniors since they were in the third grade,” Manuel said. “(I’ve told them) to just go out there and play and have fun and enjoy the moment.

"We’ve reached our destination, and now we’ve got to finish the job.”

