Pawtucket Times
Boston U. 67, Dartmouth 59
DARTMOUTH (4-8) Adelekun 5-8 0-1 11, Haskins 1-4 0-0 2, Neskovic 4-9 0-0 10, Johnson 3-7 3-3 9, Robinson 3-6 0-0 7, Mitchell-Day 1-3 0-2 2, Williams 2-5 0-1 4, Myrthil 0-4 0-0 0, Krystkowiak 2-4 3-5 8, McRae 1-2 0-0 2, Munro 2-3 0-0 4, Blaufeld 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-12 59.
Good food, good cheer on menu at Mayor’s Holiday Dinner
PAWTUCKET – For years now, longtime Pawtucketer Linda Dvelis thought only those who received invitations could attend the annual Mayor’s Holiday Dinner. When friend Dawn Goff asked her a week or so ago if she would be attending this year’s fete, she told her, “But you have to receive a special invitation. Why? Did you get one?”
Boston College 63, Stonehill 56
STONEHILL (4-8) Bergan 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 7-14 5-8 20, Zegarowski 4-8 1-2 12, Burnett 2-9 1-4 5, Stone 1-8 0-0 3, Mack 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 3-8 0-0 7, Meuser 0-2 0-0 0, Melis 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 21-58 7-14 56. BOSTON COLLEGE (6-6) Bickerstaff 2-4 3-3 7, Langford...
Boston College faces Stonehill, aims to break 4-game slide
Stonehill Skyhawks (4-7) at Boston College Eagles (5-6, 0-1 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -12.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston College enters the matchup against Stonehill as losers of four games in a row. The Eagles are 3-2 in home games. Boston College is sixth in the ACC...
Boston College Eagles take on the Stonehill Skyhawks on 4-game skid
Stonehill Skyhawks (4-7) at Boston College Eagles (5-6, 0-1 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Boston College will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Eagles play Stonehill. The Eagles are 3-2 in home games. Boston College has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points. The Skyhawks...
