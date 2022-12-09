Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco 49ers Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury During Sunday's Game
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson tore his ACL in Sunday's 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Johnson went down on special teams late in the second quarter. He managed to walk to the locker room before being ruled out with a knee ...
Patriots lose WR DeVante Parker to head injury vs. Cardinals
Patriots WR DeVante Parker suffered a head injury in Monday's game against the Cardinals and was ruled out.
Joe Burrow hilariously reacted to the wisdom tooth girl who said she values 'ambition' on the ManningCast
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow couldn’t help but smile while watching a Bengals-influenced viral video during Monday night’s latest edition of the ManningCast. While joining Peyton and Eli Manning for a first-quarter conversation, Burrow got a look at the viral video that’s been going around that has a Cincy spin.
Comments / 0