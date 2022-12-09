ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Tumbling temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are starting to exit the state and they are taking the warmer temperatures with them. In the Wichita area, we will see temperatures top-out in the middle 50s during the middle of the day before we fall into the 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wind continues for the remainder of the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving system in the upper Midwest will keep the winds gusty out of the northwest through the remainder of the week. After having blizzard conditions in northwest Kansas early Tuesday, the snow will end but the colder weather will remain for much of the central Plains. Highs will remain below average for several more days.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Drizzle and showers Monday, heavier rain Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain Monday with some snow possible over northwest Kansas on Tuesday. Skies will turn cloudy for most of the state tonight ahead of the approaching storm system. Areas of fog will develop over much of central and eastern Kansas overnight and into Monday morning with visibility below one-half mile at times.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Foggy again

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another foggy start for south central Kansas as a dense fog advisory remains in place until 11 am. Expect reduced visibility and even some glaze possible. Take your time this morning and if you have plans to head out on the road give yourself some extra time. Temperatures look to stay a little cooler today thanks to this persistent morning cloud cover/fog. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40′s through central Kansas. Out west the south wind will be in their favor, bringing temps into the 50′s and even a few low 60′s. Expect the south wind to continue to ramp up into Monday statewide.
KANSAS STATE
Kearney Hub

Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSN News

West Wichita intersection to temporarily close Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An intersection in west Wichita is scheduled to close temporarily on Monday, Dec. 12. The intersection is Hoover and 21st Street North. It is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the City of Wichita. “The intersection of 21st Street & Hoover Road will […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita City Council reacts to sale of Wind Surge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will become the 11th team owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings, a company that last week, announced it’s purchase of the team from Jane Schwecheimer, the widow of former Wind Surge majority owner Lou Schwecheimer who spearheaded the team’s move to Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port. TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the talk concerning the Wichita business community concerns a national chain restaurant announcing closures to its locations on the east and west sides of town, the outlook for the year ahead is strong in terms of expanding options for shopping and dining in the city. In a statement Monday, the corporate office for Torchy’s Tacos explained the restaurant’s closures, saying the stores opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not bring in enough sales to keeping going.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tree by Wichita’s airport became popular for what was in it: a family of bald eagles. When the tree was cut down last week, a Wichita woman had concerns. She contacted 12 News for answers. Stephanie Ham, a Textron employee, noticed a family of...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

28th Annual Battle of the Badges kicks off in Sedgwick County

While the team expressed optimism for its future with the sale expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Wichita City Council addressed concerns. Crews in Washington County report progress in cleanup from historic oil spill. Updated: 3 hours ago. About 14,000 barrels of oil spilled from...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy