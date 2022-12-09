Read full article on original website
Tumbling temps today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are starting to exit the state and they are taking the warmer temperatures with them. In the Wichita area, we will see temperatures top-out in the middle 50s during the middle of the day before we fall into the 40s this afternoon.
Wind continues for the remainder of the week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving system in the upper Midwest will keep the winds gusty out of the northwest through the remainder of the week. After having blizzard conditions in northwest Kansas early Tuesday, the snow will end but the colder weather will remain for much of the central Plains. Highs will remain below average for several more days.
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
Drizzle and showers Monday, heavier rain Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain Monday with some snow possible over northwest Kansas on Tuesday. Skies will turn cloudy for most of the state tonight ahead of the approaching storm system. Areas of fog will develop over much of central and eastern Kansas overnight and into Monday morning with visibility below one-half mile at times.
Foggy again
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another foggy start for south central Kansas as a dense fog advisory remains in place until 11 am. Expect reduced visibility and even some glaze possible. Take your time this morning and if you have plans to head out on the road give yourself some extra time. Temperatures look to stay a little cooler today thanks to this persistent morning cloud cover/fog. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40′s through central Kansas. Out west the south wind will be in their favor, bringing temps into the 50′s and even a few low 60′s. Expect the south wind to continue to ramp up into Monday statewide.
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild weekend, next cold front arrives to start the week
Rain tracked across Southcentral Kansas overnight but cleared out this morning. The moisture left behind has caused portions of Central Kansas to see patchy fog this morning. Dense Fog Advisories are in place for Northcentral Kansas through 10 AM. As northerly winds usher in drier air, the fog will erode by the late morning.
Westbound I-70 reopens to Colorado state line
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Kansas/Colorado state line because of winter weather in Colorado.
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
West Wichita intersection to temporarily close Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An intersection in west Wichita is scheduled to close temporarily on Monday, Dec. 12. The intersection is Hoover and 21st Street North. It is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the City of Wichita. “The intersection of 21st Street & Hoover Road will […]
Wichita City Council reacts to sale of Wind Surge
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will become the 11th team owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings, a company that last week, announced it’s purchase of the team from Jane Schwecheimer, the widow of former Wind Surge majority owner Lou Schwecheimer who spearheaded the team’s move to Wichita.
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port. TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.
Towanda neighborhood holiday lights display attracts visitors from across Kansas
Bethesda Place and the WeKan Center are partnering to sell Christmas decorations to help individuals with mental and physical disabilities. Those with the museum say the anonymous matching donation comes at a big time since it just recently became a private non-profit. Unified Bowling gives high schoolers with special needs...
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the talk concerning the Wichita business community concerns a national chain restaurant announcing closures to its locations on the east and west sides of town, the outlook for the year ahead is strong in terms of expanding options for shopping and dining in the city. In a statement Monday, the corporate office for Torchy’s Tacos explained the restaurant’s closures, saying the stores opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not bring in enough sales to keeping going.
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tree by Wichita’s airport became popular for what was in it: a family of bald eagles. When the tree was cut down last week, a Wichita woman had concerns. She contacted 12 News for answers. Stephanie Ham, a Textron employee, noticed a family of...
28th Annual Battle of the Badges kicks off in Sedgwick County
While the team expressed optimism for its future with the sale expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Wichita City Council addressed concerns. Crews in Washington County report progress in cleanup from historic oil spill. Updated: 3 hours ago. About 14,000 barrels of oil spilled from...
Winfield building fire intentionally set
On Sunday, Winfield Fire/EMS responded to the fire at 420 E. 6th Ave. around 3:30 a.m.
