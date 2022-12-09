Read full article on original website
Severe storms, including tornadoes, possible in Southeast Texas | Who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful storm system is bringing widespread impactful weather across much of the U.S. Locally, Greater Houston sees a risk of thunderstorms that could produce hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes. Most of Houston, and areas south and west, are in a marginal (level...
Winter storm sweeps across the U.S. | Severe storms in the South precede cold air
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful, high-impact storm system will trek eastward across the U.S. this week. The alerts map is lit up with all sorts of winter-related advisories and warnings, including blizzard warnings. In Houston, there is a low risk of severe storms (marginal, level 1 out of 5)...
How does one stay warm if the power goes out?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the power is out.
Texas’ wildest animal encounters of 2022: Gators, bobcats and bees, oh deer!
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some of the wildest moments in the news in 2022 featured wildlife coming into contact with people across Texas. In early May, the Associated Press reported that a 2-year-old child was hospitalized after being mauled by a coyote in Dallas. The child had been on the family’s front porch, in a neighborhood just north of White Rock Lake.
Thinking about making tamales? Here’s why many choose to buy them instead
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across Texas, cravings for tamales have reached a peak for the year. A Christmas tradition for many Texans, tamales have long been a December staple. Google Trends indicates online searches for the beloved Mexican fare have been increasing every year across Texas—and the United States—since 2004.
California governor visits migrant shelter south of the border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — This week California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the U.S.-Mexico border a week ahead of the anticipated lifting of Title 42. Newsom toured a testing, vaccination, and resource center in California and was joined by the governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila-Olmeda. The...
Is a front license plate required in Texas?
TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Texas without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Texas law, all vehicles must have a license...
$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold outside of Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans were so close to upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they just weren’t lucky enough, but someone playing the lottery just outside of Houston was lucky enough to win something over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash...
New Mexico, federal officials arrest 1 in multistate arson case
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management, a Michigan man has been arrested related to an arson case that covered eight states, two years and 25 truck fires, some of which were on the High Plains. Officials said that the...
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
FOUKE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Arkansas couple pled guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents. Oklahoma game wardens in McCurtain County have closed the investigation and seized several illegally taken deer and a bear from the couple’s Fouke...
