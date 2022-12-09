ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
PYMNTS

Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC

Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC

Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users who wish to switch to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the quality of reserves that back Circle-owned USD coin (USDC). "The events of the past few weeks have put some stablecoins to the test and we’ve seen a...
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
CoinDesk

ConsenSys to Update MetaMask Crypto Wallet in Response to Privacy Backlash; Bitcoin Mining Outlook

ConsenSys, the company behind the MetaMask crypto wallet, will release a series of updates to the platform in response to user backlash regarding its data-collection practices. Plus, Gridless, a bitcoin mining company that helps generate new sources of energy in rural communities in East Africa, secures $2 million in a seed investment round led by bitcoin venture-capital firm Stillmark and payments company.
ambcrypto.com

BNB suffers at the hands of this Binance speculation; what can traders expect

Binance recently experienced a massive net outflow on the back of a possible prosecution from the DOJ. BNB token has also been on a downtrend in recent days. Speculation that Binance could be prosecuted has led to a flurry of attention on the exchange in the past day. There was a reported increase in withdrawals, which could indicate that this prompted some users to panic.
u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims

Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...

