NPR
The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022
A pall has been hanging over hip-hop this year: the ongoing criminalization of being a rapper looms large. The genre has faced over-policing and sensationalism before, dating back to the NYPD's rap intelligence unit in 1999, but the scope of the crusade has expanded: lyrics continue to be treated like transcripts by the law, rappers are painted as crime lords and their imprints are characterized as mob outfits. There has been no shortage of abuses, including New York City getting drill rappers removed from the Rolling Loud bill, but one in particular has reverberated across the rap landscape: Young Thug, Gunna, and the members of YSL record label being rounded up and charged in a RICO case. It feels like the Atlanta rap scene, the epicenter of hip-hop, is still recovering. 26 YSL associates were arrested on criminal conspiracy charges in May, and 25 remain in jail, despite the absurdity of those charges. Its reverberations have been quietly felt throughout the rap world. Thug's lyrics are being weaponized against him. What does a genre built on words do when those words can, and almost certainly will, be held against its artists in court?
TMZ.com
Drake's 'Hotline Bling' + Dancehall Classic 'One Dance' Go Diamond
Drake is still winning big with his old music -- in addition to his monster 2022 year -- as two of his biggest hits have just reached Diamond status!!!. The RIAA announced Thursday that 2 of Drake's "Views" album singles ... "Hotline Bling" and "One Dance" had crossed the 10 million sales benchmark.
HipHopDX.com
Bun B & Statik Selektah Announce ‘Trillstatik 2’ & Invite Fans To See It Recorded Live
Bun B and Statik Selektah have reunited to announce their next collaborative album, Trillstatik 2, which is set to be released later this month. The sequel to 2019’s Trillstatik will be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans will be able to tune in and watch in real-time via Twitch between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST. The album will be released two days later on December 9.
Hip-Hop History Month: Tag Team! 5 Great DJ / Rapper Duos
Every great boxer knows the power of a 1-2 punch. In the world of Hip-Hop, the right artist combined with a skilled DJ packs the perfect pairing for a knockout hit.
Eminem’s Mother Sued Him for $10M for 1 Line in ‘My Name Is’
Eminem emerged on the hip-hop scene in the late 1990s with his song 'My Name Is.' One line from the song led his mother to sue him.
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
thesource.com
Mount Westmore Collective of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, and E40 Release New Single “Activated”
Snoop, Cube, E40, and Too $hort make up the West Coast band Mount Westmore, and today they return with their third single, “ACTIVATED,” on the label Mount Westmore, a division of MNRK Music Group. The album SNOOP, CUBE, 40, $HORT, coming on December 9, will feature “Activated” as the third single after “Free Game” and “Too Big.”
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
HipHopDX.com
Styles P Recalls Wanting To Shoot JAY-Z & Beanie Sigel During LOX/Roc-A-Fella Beef
Styles P has recalled the time he wanted to shoot JAY-Z and Beanie Sigel during The LOX‘s beef with Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. The Ghost recently joined Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion where he opened up about how his, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch’s beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit was kept strictly on wax but the Roc-A-Fella war crossed the line and got personal.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans
The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Unveils 'Herbert' Cover Art & Tracklist Featuring Big Sean, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul will be making his long-awaited return next week with new album Herbert, and he’s now revealed the project’s tracklist and cover art. Set to arrive on December 16, Ab-Soul’s fifth studio LP will feature Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker. On the production side of things, he joins forces with Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, among others.
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
Complex
Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money ‘Greatest Label Ever’
Irv Gotti has some flattering words for Cash Money Records. While speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the Murder Inc. co-founder boldly declared the Cash Money “the best label ever.” He made the claim when discussing the potential value of music catalogs, claiming Cash Money could probably rack in a whopping 10 figures if it ever decided to sell its masters.
thehypemagazine.com
Could Rajah Marie be the Next Big Artist Out of the ATL?
From Dropping out of Kennesaw State University to recording hot singles, Rajah Marie took a leap of faith that many are afraid to do and it’s finally starting to pay off. We got a chance to speak with Rajah Marie about her struggles with choosing to pursue music over a college education and she states, “While in the moment the choice was hard, because I didn’t want to disappoint anyone, I knew deep down that I would not be happy if I kept pushing my passion to the back burner”.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: A Look Back at Mary J. Blige’s Most Memorable 'Soul Train Awards' Moments
In November, Mary J. Blige took home the distinguished“Certified Soul Award” at this year's Soul Train Awards 2022. The musical icon beat out several outstanding artists, including Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Diana Ross, Maxwell, PJ Morton, T-Pain, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. As we look back at yet another illustrious celebration of soul and r&b music, we’re reflecting on some of Mary’s most memorable Soul Train Award moments.
NME
SZA shares ‘SOS’ tracklist featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and more
SZA has shared the tracklist for her long-awaited second album ‘SOS’, a few days ahead of its arrival this Friday (December 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA. Among the 23 tracks on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ are collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers (on ‘Ghost In The Machine’), Travis Scott (‘Open Arms’) and Don Toliver (‘Used’). The album’s final track, ‘Forgiveless’, features the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
thesource.com
Kool G Rap Enlists AZ, Big Daddy Kane, & Sean Price In New Album, ‘Last Of A Dying Breed’
Hip Hop’s golden era constituent, Queens’ native, the godfather of Mafioso rap, legendary and influential emcee Kool G Rap, broke out in the late 80s and early 90s as one-half of the duo with DJ Polo. Together, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three undisputed classic albums, beginning with their debut album, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992).
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami Contemplates Canceling 'Caresha Please': 'N-ggas Scared Of The Smoke'
Yung Miami has considered canceling her new REVOLT TV talk show Caresha Please, and it’s because celebrities seem scared to appear on the show with her. Since the show’s launch in June, Miami has interviewed her beau Sean “Diddy Combs, Kevin Gates, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Latto, JT and Saucy Santana, but the well has apparently run dry and the City Girls rapper doesn’t know why.
