Single Mom and Beauty Veteran Cole Patterson Makes Directorial Debut with ‘Holiday Hideaway’ for BET+

Read full article on original website
Related
Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”
Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart
The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Ruby Rose continues her career comeback with a co-starring role in new Hollywood action thriller The Collective
Australian actress Ruby Rose has announced she will feature in a Hollywood thriller, The Collective in 2023. The 36-year-old former model stars in the new blockbuster as a villain behind a global conspiracy in human trafficking. Rose's co-stars include Hanna Montana pretty-boy Lucas Till, Transformers star Tyrese Gibson and fan-favourite...
‘Dead to Me’: Why Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s SAG Awards hopes are as alive as ever
After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, “Dead to Me” finally returned to Netflix with its highly anticipated third and final season on November 17. This means its two leads, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, are eligible for the upcoming 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards — for which voting began on December 5 and ends on January 8 — and have one last shot at being recognized for their work on the show. But how alive are their nomination chances after sitting out last year’s cycle? The new episodes pick up right after the wild events of the Season 2 finale, which ended with...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
Jessica Chastain Lights Up the Red Carpet in Lime Green Michael Kors Dress for ‘George & Tammy’ Premiere
Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “George & Tammy” wearing a dazzling green dress. To celebrate her new miniseries, Chastain wore a lime green crepe-jersey gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Michael Kors Collection. The dress hit the floor and had an open-back detailing. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Chastain’s look was from the spring 2023 line, whose theme was bringing resort to New York City. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s and...
Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
thehypemagazine.com
The New Edition 30-City “Legacy Tour” Brings Back A New Jack Swing Extravaganza With Keith Sweat, Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, And Damion Hall – The Original Members Of Guy – And Tank
THE LEGACY CONTINUES AS NEW EDITION AND THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE ANNOUNCE THEIR NEW TOUR FOR 2023. THE NEW EDITION 30-CITY “LEGACY TOUR” BRINGS BACK A NEW JACK SWING EXTRAVAGANZA WITH KEITH SWEAT, TEDDY RILEY, AARON HALL, AND DAMION HALL – THE ORIGINAL MEMBERS OF GUY – AND TANK.
digitalspy.com
Knives Out star Toni Collette announces divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage
Knives Out actress Toni Collette has announced her divorce from her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi. The Hereditary star and the musician confirmed the decision in a joint statement on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of a floral display forming the words "Peace & Love". "After a substantial...
thehypemagazine.com
Could Rajah Marie be the Next Big Artist Out of the ATL?
From Dropping out of Kennesaw State University to recording hot singles, Rajah Marie took a leap of faith that many are afraid to do and it’s finally starting to pay off. We got a chance to speak with Rajah Marie about her struggles with choosing to pursue music over a college education and she states, “While in the moment the choice was hard, because I didn’t want to disappoint anyone, I knew deep down that I would not be happy if I kept pushing my passion to the back burner”.
Bill Nighy to Receive Star Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced that Bill Nighy will receive the International Star Award, Actor for his performance in “Living.” The Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 16. “Bill Nighy delivers a tender and moving performance, addressing both the weight of life and death in the masterful film Living,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “For this outstanding accomplishment and triumphant work across his acting career, it is our honor to present the International Star Award, Actor to Bill Nighy.” “Living,” a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s...
Jerrod Carmichael To Host 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. After a year’s hiatus, the three-hour telecast will air live coast to coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on NBC and Peacock. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will reveal nominations Monday on the Today show. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, in a statement. “Jerrod is the...
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez wants to make a 'Gigli' sequel with husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has starred in so many memorable films throughout her career but there's one in particular she hopes will get a sequel. The "Jenny from the Block" singer told Vogue during her "73 Questions" interview that she hopes to make a follow-up to "Gigli," which she starred in alongside now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003 during their former engagement.
Walk of Fame Star for Octavia Spencer Unveiled
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best-supporting actress in 2012.
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America
Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
The 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations were led by Abbott Elementary in the comedy category and Better Call Saul among the drama series contenders The Critics Choice Awards acknowledged the work of late actors Ray Liotta and Leslie Jordan in their 2023 nominations, which were led by ABC's Abbott Elementary with six nominations and five nominations for AMC's Better Call Saul. The late actors are part of the exclusive list of nominees that were announced by the Critics Choice Association on Tuesday. Liotta, who died at the age of 67 in May,...
Comments / 0