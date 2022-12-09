Man found fatally shot outside East Toledo home

An East Toledo man was fatally shot outside his home Thursday night, Toledo police reported.

Stephon Graves, 49, died at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center following the shooting reported at 8:25 p.m. in the 400 block of Platt Street. Police said they found Mr. Graves outside the house.

His death is Toledo’s third homicide this week and the 62nd homicide in the city this year .

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.