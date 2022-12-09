ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

actionnews5.com

MPD: South Memphis shooting leaves 1 victim injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 3:13 p.m. on Wellington Street. A shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police say there is no suspect information at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut Street that left one man dead and another injured. According to MPD, one man was pronounced dead on the scene at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Another man was taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Shooting in North Memphis leaves 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mempolice Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in North Memphis on Monday night. Officers responded to the shooting at 6:59 p.m. on Nicholas Street. Police say, one male victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition. The known male suspect fled...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 5. Police responded to the shooting at 12:25 p.m. at B-52 Market on 1254 Hollywood Street. Police say the victim was standing outside the store when a gray four-door SUV drove past when the victim...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates double shooting at lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut street. According to MPD, two people were injured at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Police say two people were taken to Regional One hospital, and their condition is unclear. There is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD looking for a suspect who stole car and sold it on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who stole a car and sold it to another person. On November 22, at around 8:10 a.m., the owner of a 2014 Nissan Maxima told police that her car was stolen from her home. Later that evening, a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that has left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night. Officers responded to the shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10 p.m. Two victims were located and suffering from gunshot wounds according to police. Police say one...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Raleigh shooting leaves 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One victim is injured after a shooting happened in Raleigh on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 7:24 p.m. on James Road. One male shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital, according to police. Police say the suspect fled...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2-vehicle crash leaves woman dead and child injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a two-vehicle car crash that left a woman dead and a child injured on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 12:01 a.m. in the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street, according to police. One female was located...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Early Sunday crash injures child, leaves woman dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash involving two vehicles left one woman dead, and a child was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis police communicated that, at 12:01 a.m., they responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and three others suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning head-on collision. Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place on Southland Drive at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 10. According to the fatal crash report, an eastbound 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by 25-year-old...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

MPD: Driver dead after car crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash on Monday morning. Police say the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers say the one-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 40 and Germantown Parkway just after midnight.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver killed in Cordova car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a single-car crash in Cordova on I-40 Monday morning. Police responded to the crash just after midnight at I-40 and Germantown Parkway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago. On Monday, a judge...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

UPDATE: Fatal domestic incident victim identified, suspect arrested

A man sought in a triple shooting that killed one man and wounded two others at an Olive Branch home has been arrested. Olive Branch Police report that Timothy Malik Newsom, a Black male, age 25, was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. Newsom was found by officers in the area of Coleman and Davidson roads while trying to hide in a wooded area, which is near his home where the Thursday night shooting incident took place.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father-son duo is connected to Friday’s shooting investigation involving a Memphis police officer. Police say 40-year-old Latoris Taylor was shot and killed after police said he fired his weapon at officers. Taylor’s son 18-year-old Jarvis Lewis and 18-year-old Mikavyous Johnson were also present at...
MEMPHIS, TN

