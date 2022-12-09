Read full article on original website
USC hosts Long Beach State following Murray's 21-point game
Long Beach State Beach (4-5) at USC Trojans (7-3, 2-0 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the USC Trojans after Joel Murray scored 21 points in Long Beach State's 76-74 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. The Trojans are 5-1 in home games. USC is ninth in the Pac-12...
Los Angeles couple invited to White House to witness signing of Respect for Marriage Act
WASHINGTON -- Today, President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law. We spoke exclusively with Lawrence and Michael Broughton from Los Angeles, just before going to the White House to witness the historic moment. "Now we are here," exclaimed Lawrence. Michael added, "It's very surreal." Lawrence continued,...
'The Quest' and 'Sneakerella' win big at 1st Children's & Family Emmy Awards
LOS ANGELES -- The 1st Annual Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles this weekend and with 78 nominations and more than 225 nominees attending, it was a big night for Disney -- and there were multiple wins. The Disney+ original film "Sneakerella" snagged three...
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declares homelessness an emergency
In her first act as Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass declared homelessness a state of emergency in the city. She visited the city's Emergency Operations Center on Monday to make it official. According to a statement from Bass' office, the declaration "will recognize the severity of Los Angeles' crisis and...
Hollywood Park welcomes new entertainment venue, Cosm, with groundbreaking ceremony
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Hollywood Park celebrated the coming of its latest tenant, Cosm, with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning. This will be Cosm's first public venue and Hollywood Park's fourth entertainment venue. Jason Gannon, the managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, said Cosm is the future. "Cosm...
Wells Fargo working with Downtown Women's Center on permanent housing options
Wells Fargo is making a difference by helping increase access to permanent housing options in Los Angeles. Watch our Local Spotlight to see how Wells Fargo supported The Downtown Women's Center with an additional $50,000 grant this holiday season to help women in the Skid Row community. Learn more at wellsfargo.com/impact.
Kevin de León attends LA City Council amid angry protests, calls for resignation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council meeting devolved into chaos Tuesday when embattled Councilman Kevin de León walked into the chamber and took his seat, prompting some of his colleagues to walk out of the room and generating shouts of protest from activists demanding his resignation.
BMW driver dies after crashing into back of fire truck in Jurupa Valley, authorities say
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed when he crashed into the back of a fire truck Sunday afternoon in Jurupa Valley, authorities said. The collision happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just west of Valley Way. The California Highway Patrol...
