Los Angeles, CA

ABC7 Los Angeles

USC hosts Long Beach State following Murray's 21-point game

Long Beach State Beach (4-5) at USC Trojans (7-3, 2-0 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the USC Trojans after Joel Murray scored 21 points in Long Beach State's 76-74 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. The Trojans are 5-1 in home games. USC is ninth in the Pac-12...
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declares homelessness an emergency

In her first act as Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass declared homelessness a state of emergency in the city. She visited the city's Emergency Operations Center on Monday to make it official. According to a statement from Bass' office, the declaration "will recognize the severity of Los Angeles' crisis and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Wells Fargo working with Downtown Women's Center on permanent housing options

Wells Fargo is making a difference by helping increase access to permanent housing options in Los Angeles. Watch our Local Spotlight to see how Wells Fargo supported The Downtown Women's Center with an additional $50,000 grant this holiday season to help women in the Skid Row community. Learn more at wellsfargo.com/impact.
LOS ANGELES, CA

