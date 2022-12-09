ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sinema leaving Democratic Party, will register as independent

By Geoffrey Rowland, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRrYJ_0jcx4I9y00

( The Hill ) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced that she will leave the Democratic Party and officially register as an independent.

“I’ve registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense,” Sinema said in an interview Thursday with CNN’s Jake Tapper in her Senate office.

“I’ve never fit neatly into any party box. I’ve never really tried. I don’t want to,” she added. “Removing myself from the partisan structure — not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it’ll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the country, who also are tired of the partisanship.”

On Twitter: Sinema says she’s registering as an Independent

The announcement from Sinema comes just days after Democrats solidified a 51-49 majority in the upper chamber with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win in Georgia.

Sinema declined to say whether she will caucus with Democrats like independent Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and Angus King (Maine), but the Arizona senator said she plans to continue in her committee assignments.

“When I come to work each day, it’ll be the same,” Sinema said. “I’m going to still come to work and hopefully serve on the same committees I’ve been serving on and continue to work well with my colleagues at both political parties.”

Sinema, who began her political career in the Green Party, published an op-ed in The Arizona Republic on Friday explaining her decision to become an Independent.

“When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans’ lives, the people who lose are everyday Americans,” she wrote.

“That’s why I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.”

These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill

The senator, elected in 2018 after a six-year stint in the House, added that her change in partisan affiliation “won’t change my work in the Senate.”

“If anyone previously supported me because they believed, contrary to my promise, that I would be a blindly loyal vote for a partisan agenda … then there are sure to be others vying for your support,” wrote Sinema.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians

(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
ARIZONA STATE
eenews.net

What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Sinema’s independent move throws a wrench into Democrats’ 2024 plans

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. ... Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans. ... Brittney Griner arrives back in U.S. ... President Biden notches some big wins to end the year. ... Donald Trump’s Super PAC has more than $50 million cash on hand. ... NBC’s Marc Caputo goes inside Herschel Walker’s failed campaign. ... And the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is set to release its final report.
GEORGIA STATE
KSN News

Keystone oil spill in Kansas contained, officials say

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – The largest oil spill in the history of the Keystone pipeline has now been contained, according to local officials. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil spilled into a creek in Washington County last week. A member of Washington County Emergency Management spoke with our 27 News Capitol Bureau on Monday […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

30K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy