ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Raheem Sterling trains with England on eve of France quarter-final

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLVjz_0jcx47XE00

England forward Raheem Sterling returned to training on the eve of the World Cup quarter-final against France fresh from rejoining the squad in Qatar.

The 28-year-old did not feature in last weekend’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.

Sterling head backed to the UK to deal with the matter but linked back up with England in Qatar on Friday as preparations gear up for the World Cup clash against France.

The forward was part of the 25-man group training at Al Wakrah Sports Complex on Friday afternoon.

Sterling was joined in the session by midfielder Declan Rice and centre-back John Stones after some questions over their availability.

Striker Callum Wilson was also involved in the session having dealt with a muscle strain this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final

Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag unsure when Jadon Sancho will return for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag does not know when Jadon Sancho will return to action with Manchester United.The 22-year-old started the season well with three goals before the international break in September, but has not played since United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22.Ten Hag said he had seen a notable dip in Sancho’s confidence after he was left out of the England squad for the Nations League matches in September.“Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood,” Ten Hag told reporters. “He was not in the right status or fitness state.”Sancho scored three times in his first eight appearances of...
The Independent

The different thinking that has defined Morocco’s World Cup fairytale

It is the sort of counter-intuition that Walid Regragui has already become famous for, and could yet make him a historic figure in football. While almost everyone has been asking the Moroccan manager what his plan for Kylian Mbappe is, the former defender’s main concern is another area of the pitch.Ahead of the World Cup semi-final against France, he has been working with Azzedine Ounahi on what is the most complicated role in the Morocco team, because the Angers midfielder constantly targets three different channels at once. That is very hard to defend against, and represents one of their...
The Independent

World Cup: Lionel Messi magic seals Argentina’s spot in final with comfortable win vs Croatia

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a comfortable 3-0 semi-final win against Croatia at World Cup 2022 on Tuesday night, ensuring he gets one final shot at the biggest prize in football.The Argentine captain, renowned by many as the greatest to ever play the game, netted a penalty to open the scoring before providing a stunning assist to Julian Alvarez in the second half.With his goal, Messi became his country’s top scorer at the World Cup finals, with 11, while Alvarez’s brace ensured a comfortable victory.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Football rumours: Chelsea to mount ‘significant offensive’ during January window

What the papers sayChelsea could use their developing injury crisis to mount a “significant offensive” during the January transfer window – with Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, already identified as a potential replacement for Armando Broja according to the Evening Standard.The same newspaper says Joao Felix may be Graham Potter’s biggest target when the window opens. However, the Blues face fierce competition with Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all monitoring the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid striker.The Sun reports via AS that Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with his long-time agent Jorge Mendes is “falling apart” after the Portuguese superstar...
The Independent

UK weather: Will it be a white Christmas this year?

The Met Office has shared its predictions for whether the UK will see a white Christmas this year.It comes as much of the UK has seen snow over the past few days, with icy conditions across the UK causing major disruption on roads and rail networks, with many services cancelled, delayed or revised.Temperatures plummeted to record-low levels across the country, with -17.3C recorded at Braemar, in Aberdeenshire, on Monday, making it the coldest place in the UK for the second night in a row. The Met Office said it’s colder than usual for this time of year but said...
The Independent

Why isn’t Didier Deschamps seen as a coaching genius?

Didier Deschamps was discussing the secret of his success. “There is no secret,” he said, providing the kind of answer to explain why someone who, in a few days’ time, could rank as the joint most successful manager in the history of the World Cup is rarely seen as any kind of coaching genius.An understated figure has assessed a formidable CV while remaining relatively unheralded. Only two men have manager World Cup-winning sides, captained World Cup-winning teams, European Championship-winning and Champions League-winning teams: Franz Beckenbauer and Deschamps. The Frenchman was one of the first to win the European Cup...
The Independent

Malian mother in Morocco returns home with healthy nonuplets after a year

A Malian woman who gave birth to the world’s only nonuplets last year finally returned home with her nine babies yesterday.Halima Cissé, 27, was sent to Morocco for special care ahead of the birth of her five girls and four boys. The delivery of the babies in May last year made a new Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to have survived.Announcing her return, the country’s health minister Dieminatou Sangare told AFP that the mother and children landed safely and in healthy conditions.“Joy and satisfaction to see them in good health. The mother...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

976K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy