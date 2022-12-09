Read full article on original website
Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue About Antisemitism 'Provokes a Conversation'
"I did think the comedy was well-executed," Seinfeld acknowledged, noting that the friendship he shares with Chappelle is "not a close relationship" Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue." The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee...
Trevor Noah gave a 'special shoutout to Black women' during his final episode of 'The Daily Show'
"Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?" Noah said of the Black women in his life.
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Stephen King jokes that Mike Lindell's My Pillow will soon be the only advertiser left on Twitter
Stephen King has continued his Twitter feud with Elon Musk, this time taking aim at Twitter's advertising woes.
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies
Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
Don Lemon torched for claiming to Stephen Colbert that CNN was 'never liberal': 'Own who you are'
"Outnumbered" panelists railed against CNN host Don Lemon after his appearance on "The Late Show" Monday when he touted the network's continued "good journalism."
Trevor Noah Says Bye To 'Daily Show' In Teary-Eyed Tribute To Black Women
Noah replaced previous host Jon Stewart seven years ago.
‘A Different World’: Marisa Tomei Was Fired Because Executive Opposed Inter-Racial Dating Story
'A Different World' producer Debbie Allen had big plans for Marisa Tomei in season 2, but an executive objected so much he fired Tomei from the show.
Waterboy’s Adam Sandler Reveals Kathy Bates’ Reaction After Hearing Critics Probably Wouldn’t Like The Comedy
Adam Sandler recalls how Kathy Bates reacted to his prediction that critics wouldn't like The Waterboy.
NBC News Fires Another Host
NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
Michelle Obama Says Barack Is “Concerned,” But “Not Crazy” When It Comes to Their Daughters’ Dating Lives
While Michelle and Barack Obama have long-solidified their relationship as the ultimate couple goals, Michelle’s latest interview — which gave viewers a look at how the duo is handling their daughters Sasha and Malia’s new dating lives — may have just earned them a spot as parent goals, too.
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
Emancipation’s Will Smith Responds To Critics Who Think The Movie Is Being Released Too Soon After The Oscars Slap
Emancipation marks Will Smith's first movie since The Slap.
Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'
Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
'The Equalizer' Star Queen Latifa Reveals If Fans Can Expect A Crossover With Denzel Washington
Queen Latifah, who is starring in The Equalizer television series, teased a future collaboration with iconic actor Denzel Washington, who starred in the original action movie. CBS' high-octane thriller The Equalizer made its long-awaited return to television with its third season in October. Meanwhile, Queen Latifah said she would want...
Watch Trevor Noah say farewell on his final Daily Show
"This is it, my final show, and I've got a ton of cleanup to do so I can get the security deposit back on the studio," Trevor Noah joked on Thursday's Daily Show, his swan song after hosting Comedy Central's late-night topical comedy program for seven years. The hour-long episode was "a celebration of the fact that we fixed America," Noah deadpanned. "When I started the show, I had three clear goals: I'm going to make sure Hilary gets elected, I'm going to make sure I prevent a global pandemic from starting, and I'm going to become best friends with Kanye...
Why Joy Behar Was Fired by 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar enjoyed her own daytime television space long before The View as co-host in 1997 at the show's inception. During the recent Nov. 25 episode of the ABC reality series, Behar revealed that she worked as a receptionist at Good Morning America before transitioning to being in front of the camera. "First of all, I'd like to say that when I was fired from 'Good Morning America' years ago," the 80 year old blurted out. "I was the worst receptionist they've ever had!" she insisted, prompting co-host Sara Haines to vouch for the "true story. So I was fired, and they took me to Chippendales as my goodbye present. Welcome to Chippendales" — that she participated in all that the male striptease show has to offer, including "put[ting] the money in the guys', you know, thingy. It's fabulous!"
