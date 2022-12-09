Read full article on original website
Phoenix
4d ago
My grandfather had to leave school to help his father who was blind. He only got to go to fourth grade. He was a wonderful and loving grandfather. I miss him dearly after many years.
Reply(3)
32
Sarah Blackman
4d ago
I don't think that you should take away grandparents from grand kids spend time watching them grow and do lots of fun things together shame on you as a mother 😱🤪😒🙂
Reply
27
JoAnne Boren
4d ago
My husbands mother went to the forth grade, his father the ninth grade. My father had a PHD, my mother worked as a librarian. My kids spent time with his mother and it didn’t seem to have a negative effect on them.
Reply(2)
19
Related
My Brother Wants To Give My Possessions To His Child—What Should I Do?
"His wife has gotten involved in our disagreement, calling me 'selfish' and asking me why I want to 'crush my own nephews' dreams."
Upworthy
Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 17, 2021. It has since been updated. Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
Shock as Pregnant Woman Reveals Her Dad, 70, Is Expecting an Affair Baby
"He's going to have a baby younger than his grandchild," wrote the man's expectant older daughter on the discussion site Mumsnet.
Woman Leaving Dinner With Boyfriend's Parents Over 'Weird' Rule Praised
Terri DiMatteo, a licensed professional counselor, told Newsweek the incident had "the hallmarks of a narcissistic family cult."
Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words
A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.
Woman on Welfare Shamed for 'Buying Loaf of Bread' Over Giving Sister-in-Law Birthday Card
How much leniency should be given to others who are struggling financially?. The state of today's economy is making it harder and harder for more people to pay their general bills and make ends meet. The United States is seeing a dramatic reduction in savings funds across the country, even lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
Oddee
Canadian Judge Cancels Marriage Annulment After Finding the Ex-Wife Was an ‘Imposter’
Honestly, we’re surprised he managed to get the marriage annulled in the first place. Getting a divorce is an ugly business. But it gets even uglier when one of the partners has no idea it’s happening — because an imposter has taken their place. That was the...
Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings
A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.
Woman Tells People That Her Mom Got Her Fired From Her Job Then Asks Them to Give Her Money
Many women find themselves drawn to their mothers at a young age, and the bond between mother and daughter is often described as one of the strongest and most precious relationships. Unfortunately, as you're about to discover, not everyone is so lucky because, for some women, the relationship between mother and daughter is plagued with friction and conflict.
Woman refuses her parents' Christmas party invite because husband demands his own separate invitation, in-laws say no
The husband did not want to back down from his stance taken with his in-laws. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and psychology websites, cited within the story**
Upworthy
Elderly man leaves Christmas gifts for a 2-year-old neighbor before death: 'For the next 14 years'
Christmas spirit is all about spreading joy. It could be by exchanging gifts, spending time with loved ones or even decorating the house for the season. Ken Watson, an octogenarian, knew exactly how to share this joy with his neighbors even after his death. In December 2018, about two months...
Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
Man Gives One Grandchild a "Luxury Life" While Refusing to Help the Other Financially
It's estimated that 2.7 million grandparents in the US are taking the lead when it comes to raising their grandchildren. One man has two grandchildren, a boy, and a girl, but he's contributing to each of their lives very differently. Most of the 1,600+ comments are bashing him or someone else involved in the story, but you can hear the story and decide how you feel for yourself.
‘Distraught’ Mother-in-Law Demands New Mom Change Baby's Name
Who should have final say in a newborn baby’s name?. While there are a lot of challenges that can come along with having a newborn baby, there are also very exciting milestones during the pregnancy itself and when the baby first arrives.
Dear Abby: My mother said my wedding was ‘not important’
DEAR ABBY: I left a manipulative and abusive marriage after 18 years. My parents fully supported my decision. When I became engaged to the wonderful man who is now my husband, my mother and many other family members told me that second weddings were “not important” and I should have just gone to the courthouse. see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity I had a very small wedding. Even my parents didn’t get us a gift. Mom wouldn’t help with planning, either (my husband and I paid for everything), and said I didn’t deserve gifts for a...
Man Refuses To Attend His Sister's Wedding After Discovering Her Fiancé Is Racist
Reddit users weigh in on the shocking post.
Mom Urged Not To Host Christmas for 15 After In-Laws Invite Their Family
Several user on Mumsnet sided with the author of the latest viral post, including one who said: "You're not being unreasonable not to want all that work."
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress
Should a couple ever let their parents come between them?. Planning a wedding is so stressful because there are many moving parts and so many people invested in not only the event itself but also in their interests being recognized for the big day.
New Mom Furious After 'Rude' Stranger Moves Tables to Avoid Crying Baby
Babies are a real handful, and taking care of a baby is not for the faint of heart. Some unpleasant realities of babies are that they scream, cry, wet themselves, and create plenty of discharge.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1062M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 28