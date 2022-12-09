Virtual Public Hearing on Proposed Oakview Drive Sidewalk Proposal in Roscoe Nix Elementary School Community in Silver Spring to be Held on Wednesday, Jan. 18

Read full article on original website
Department of Transportation to Host Virtual Public Forum on the Proposed Ride On Bus Route 51 Extension to Olney’s ICC Park and Ride Lot on Thursday, Jan. 5
Per MCDOT: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public forum on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m., to discuss the proposed extension of the current bus route 51 to provide service to the ICC Park and Ride lot in Olney. The new proposed extended bus route 51 will operate between ICC Park and Ride lot and Glenmont Metrorail Station with no additional changes to current stops.
Montgomery County Council Meets on Dec. 13 at 9:15 a.m. to Receive an Update on the County’s Fiscal Condition
Per Montgomery County: Also on Dec. 13: Council will introduce two zoning measures and vote to fill two vacancies on the County Board of Appeals. The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 9:15 a.m. The meeting will begin with a proclamation presented by Councilmember Will Jawando, Councilmember Kate Stewart and County Executive Marc Elrich recognizing CCI Health Services’ 50th Anniversary.
Christmas & New Year’s Holiday Closure & Recycling Notices for the City of Gaithersburg
Per the City of Gaithersburg: In observance of the Christmas & New Year’s holidays, facility closures are in place Dec. 24 – 26 & Dec. 31 – Jan. 2. The Activity Center, Aquatic Center, Casey Community Center, Community Museum & Kentlands Mansion are closed. Main Street Farmers...
Montgomery County Launches Maryland’s First ‘EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentive Program’ to Share Information and Reduce Cost of Buying Electric Vehicles
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will be helping residents find discounts on electric vehicles (EVs) with the launch of its new “EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentives” web page. The program is the first in Maryland where a local jurisdiction is partnering directly with local automobile dealerships to provide incentives and discounts for EV purchases.
Police Investigating Death of Man Found Unresponsive in Yard of Residence in Olney
Per our public safety reporter, Cordell Pugh, At approximately 3:10PM on Tuesday on Heritage Hills Drive, just West of Georgia Avenue (Montgomery County, MD), a male was found unresponsive in the yard of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene. Montgomery County Police working to determine circumstances of death.
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
Upcoming Lakeforest Mall Meetings
WRS Inc., a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina, that purchased Lakeforest Mall and all four anchor sites, will present their latest plan for Lakeforest Mall on Wednesday, January 4 at 1pm at Asbury Methodist Village (409 Russell Avenue) in Gaithersburg. According to the Village News, “Guests should enter via the Gatehouse at 301 Odendhal Avenue and continue straight. The Rosborough Cultural Arts & Wellness Center is on the right (building 409) with parking across the street. Additionally, the City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.”
Collision with Rollover Blocks Part of Georgia Avenue Monday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision at Georgia Avenue and Hathaway Drive at approximately 7pm on Monday night in Wheaton-Glenmont. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision involves two vehicles. Non life-threatening injuries are being evaluated and some lanes...
MCPS and Partners Raise Awareness on Dangers of Fentanyl/ Demonstrate Narcan Administration
Per MCPS: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and County partners to discuss dangerous trend in substance use and how the school community is responding. This will include a demonstration of administering Narcan, a medicine that counteracts the effects of an Opioid overdose. MCPS continues to work diligently alongside local government...
Beyond MoCo: Grillmarx to Open College Park Location
Grillmarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar has announced it will be opening a new location in College Park, MD. Grillmarx has additional locations at 18149 Town Center Dr in Olney and 10175 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. In August we reported that the Grillmarx in Clarksburg, located at 12011 Snowden Farm Pkwy, would be undergoing a rebrand as the restaurant is no longer affiliated with the other Grillmarx locations. Currently a timeline for the rebrand hasn’t been set. We’re told the Clarksburg restaurant will remain similar to what it is currently, but the team will implement more of the Houston’s feel with additional upgrades.
Two Dogs Rescued and Resuscitated After Postal Worker Calls 9-1-1 Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire in Kensington when a postal worker called 9-1-1 after smelling smoke and hearing fire alarms going off in a home on Dewey Rd Tuesday morning, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Per Piringer, there...
Chef Tony’s at Amalfi Has Liquor License Hearing on Thursday
Last month we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on Thursday, December 15 at 10:30am and hopes to reopen later in the month. Full statement from Chef Tony’s from last month can be seen below:
Morgan County, WV Sheriff Requests Investigation Following Incident Involving Montgomery County Residents
Eugenio and Virgilio Borja, graduates of Watkins Mill High School and current residents of Bethesda, were camping in Morgan County, West Virginia earlier this month when they decided to shoot some pool at Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs. As they were leaving the establishment, the brothers allege they were assaulted by a woman and jumped by a group of men, which led to them to calling the police from outside the lounge. A video of what happened next has been viewed and shared by thousands of people across various social media platforms, sparking a request for an investigation into the matter by Morgan County Sheriff, K.C. Bohrer on December 6th:
National Weather Service Increases Projected Ice Totals For Potential Thursday Morning Winter Weather; First Pencil Prediction
The National Weather Service has upped its projected ice totals for Thursday morning in the map it released earlier this afternoon (seen above in the featured photo). A little more than 1/3 of MoCo is now projected to get .1-.25” of ice with the other 2/3 or so at .01-.1”
Gold’s Gym Closes Layhill Center Location
Gold’s Gym closed its Layhill Center location in Silver Spring earlier this month, according to a representative from one of its Rockville locations. We were told the decision was made to not renew the lease at 14348 Layhill Rd. Gold’s Gym has other Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Germantown,...
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old; Possibly With Infant Twin Boys
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Gaithersburg. Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez was last seen on the morning of Sunday, December 10, 2022, at her residence in the 400 block of Muddy Branch Rd. in Gaithersburg. She may in company of her twin infant boys.
Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square
Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
Four Police Cruisers Struck by Impaired Drivers Over the Past Five Weeks
Per MCPD: Over the past five weeks, four police cruisers have been hit while conducting police related activities. In each case, it was determined that the drivers of the striking vehicles were impaired. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 12:24 a.m., a Gaithersburg Police officer, assigned to the Holiday Task Force, was outside of his cruiser conducting a traffic stop in the area of northbound I-270 and Montgomery Village Ave., when his cruiser was side swiped by a red 2021 Ford Explorer. Following the collision, it was determined the driver of the Explorer was under the influence.
Several Pets Unaccounted For Following Sunday Afternoon Fire
3:35pm Update per MCFRS: Two dogs were located in the smoke filled house, likely over come by smoke. They did not survive, no other injuries. Original report: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call on the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Rd near Hillandale Rd in Chevy Chase at approximately 2:40pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson, Pete Piringer.
Coming Soon Signage Up at Gold’s Gym in Germantown
Coming soon signage is up at the upcoming Gold’s Gym location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the former location of DSW that closed earlier this year in the Germantown Commons shopping center next to Bed Bath & Beyond. In September we spoke with a representative from Gold’s Gym current Germantown location in the Fox Chapel shopping center, and we’re told that the existing location will close when the new one opens “sometime next year.” According to advertisements on social media, the new Gold’s Gym location is now expected to open in “Spring 2023” (photo below).
