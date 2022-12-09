ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Virtual Public Hearing on Proposed Oakview Drive Sidewalk Proposal in Roscoe Nix Elementary School Community in Silver Spring to be Held on Wednesday, Jan. 18

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mocoshow.com

Department of Transportation to Host Virtual Public Forum on the Proposed Ride On Bus Route 51 Extension to Olney’s ICC Park and Ride Lot on Thursday, Jan. 5

Per MCDOT: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public forum on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m., to discuss the proposed extension of the current bus route 51 to provide service to the ICC Park and Ride lot in Olney. The new proposed extended bus route 51 will operate between ICC Park and Ride lot and Glenmont Metrorail Station with no additional changes to current stops.
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Meets on Dec. 13 at 9:15 a.m. to Receive an Update on the County’s Fiscal Condition

Per Montgomery County: Also on Dec. 13: Council will introduce two zoning measures and vote to fill two vacancies on the County Board of Appeals. The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 9:15 a.m. The meeting will begin with a proclamation presented by Councilmember Will Jawando, Councilmember Kate Stewart and County Executive Marc Elrich recognizing CCI Health Services’ 50th Anniversary.
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Launches Maryland’s First ‘EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentive Program’ to Share Information and Reduce Cost of Buying Electric Vehicles

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will be helping residents find discounts on electric vehicles (EVs) with the launch of its new “EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentives” web page. The program is the first in Maryland where a local jurisdiction is partnering directly with local automobile dealerships to provide incentives and discounts for EV purchases.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring

Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Lakeforest Mall Meetings

WRS Inc., a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina, that purchased Lakeforest Mall and all four anchor sites, will present their latest plan for Lakeforest Mall on Wednesday, January 4 at 1pm at Asbury Methodist Village (409 Russell Avenue) in Gaithersburg. According to the Village News, “Guests should enter via the Gatehouse at 301 Odendhal Avenue and continue straight. The Rosborough Cultural Arts & Wellness Center is on the right (building 409) with parking across the street. Additionally, the City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Collision with Rollover Blocks Part of Georgia Avenue Monday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision at Georgia Avenue and Hathaway Drive at approximately 7pm on Monday night in Wheaton-Glenmont. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision involves two vehicles. Non life-threatening injuries are being evaluated and some lanes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Grillmarx to Open College Park Location

Grillmarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar has announced it will be opening a new location in College Park, MD. Grillmarx has additional locations at 18149 Town Center Dr in Olney and 10175 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. In August we reported that the Grillmarx in Clarksburg, located at 12011 Snowden Farm Pkwy, would be undergoing a rebrand as the restaurant is no longer affiliated with the other Grillmarx locations. Currently a timeline for the rebrand hasn’t been set. We’re told the Clarksburg restaurant will remain similar to what it is currently, but the team will implement more of the Houston’s feel with additional upgrades.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Chef Tony’s at Amalfi Has Liquor License Hearing on Thursday

Last month we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on Thursday, December 15 at 10:30am and hopes to reopen later in the month. Full statement from Chef Tony’s from last month can be seen below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Morgan County, WV Sheriff Requests Investigation Following Incident Involving Montgomery County Residents

Eugenio and Virgilio Borja, graduates of Watkins Mill High School and current residents of Bethesda, were camping in Morgan County, West Virginia earlier this month when they decided to shoot some pool at Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs. As they were leaving the establishment, the brothers allege they were assaulted by a woman and jumped by a group of men, which led to them to calling the police from outside the lounge. A video of what happened next has been viewed and shared by thousands of people across various social media platforms, sparking a request for an investigation into the matter by Morgan County Sheriff, K.C. Bohrer on December 6th:
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
mocoshow.com

Gold’s Gym Closes Layhill Center Location

Gold’s Gym closed its Layhill Center location in Silver Spring earlier this month, according to a representative from one of its Rockville locations. We were told the decision was made to not renew the lease at 14348 Layhill Rd. Gold’s Gym has other Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Germantown,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old; Possibly With Infant Twin Boys

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Gaithersburg. Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez was last seen on the morning of Sunday, December 10, 2022, at her residence in the 400 block of Muddy Branch Rd. in Gaithersburg. She may in company of her twin infant boys.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square

Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Four Police Cruisers Struck by Impaired Drivers Over the Past Five Weeks

Per MCPD: Over the past five weeks, four police cruisers have been hit while conducting police related activities. In each case, it was determined that the drivers of the striking vehicles were impaired. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 12:24 a.m., a Gaithersburg Police officer, assigned to the Holiday Task Force, was outside of his cruiser conducting a traffic stop in the area of northbound I-270 and Montgomery Village Ave., when his cruiser was side swiped by a red 2021 Ford Explorer. Following the collision, it was determined the driver of the Explorer was under the influence.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Several Pets Unaccounted For Following Sunday Afternoon Fire

3:35pm Update per MCFRS: Two dogs were located in the smoke filled house, likely over come by smoke. They did not survive, no other injuries. Original report: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call on the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Rd near Hillandale Rd in Chevy Chase at approximately 2:40pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson, Pete Piringer.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon Signage Up at Gold’s Gym in Germantown

Coming soon signage is up at the upcoming Gold’s Gym location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the former location of DSW that closed earlier this year in the Germantown Commons shopping center next to Bed Bath & Beyond. In September we spoke with a representative from Gold’s Gym current Germantown location in the Fox Chapel shopping center, and we’re told that the existing location will close when the new one opens “sometime next year.” According to advertisements on social media, the new Gold’s Gym location is now expected to open in “Spring 2023” (photo below).
GERMANTOWN, MD

