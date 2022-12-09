Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Death of Man Found Unresponsive in Yard of Residence in Olney
Per our public safety reporter, Cordell Pugh, At approximately 3:10PM on Tuesday on Heritage Hills Drive, just West of Georgia Avenue (Montgomery County, MD), a male was found unresponsive in the yard of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene. Montgomery County Police working to determine circumstances of death.
FOUND: DC Police say 11-year-old boy located
WASHINGTON — Update: Police in D.C. say 11-year-old Aaron Ratliff has been found. Police thanked the community for the help to find him. The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy, who was last seen in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Police...
fox5dc.com
Two teens involved in car crash into telephone pole in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash into a telephone pole in Montgomery County on Sunday, and officials say they were likely unrestrained. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says the crash happened in the 16900 block of Norwood Road near Excalibur...
NBC Washington
‘Sounds Like a War Zone': Park View Residents Want Better Safety After Brazen Crimes
Recent brazen violent crimes have a Washington D.C. neighborhood on edge, and the community is asking leaders to do more to keep their streets safe. The panic caused by one recent shooting was captured on video Friday night. The security camera footage shows a dark SUV stopping at Georgia Avenue...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in leg during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was parked when the suspect opened her driver-side door and took out a handgun. The suspect...
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old; Possibly With Infant Twin Boys
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Gaithersburg. Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez was last seen on the morning of Sunday, December 10, 2022, at her residence in the 400 block of Muddy Branch Rd. in Gaithersburg. She may in company of her twin infant boys.
Police warn of dangerous driving after 2 people caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers have been cited in Prince William County after being caught going over 100 mph on Saturday morning, less than 30 minutes apart. The police department is now issuing a warning to drivers before the busy holiday travel season. Officers with the Prince...
fox5dc.com
D.C. firefighter charged with felony assault after fight with fellow firefighter: DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON - An on-duty D.C. firefighter was charged with felony assault after reportedly choking another firefighter until was unconscious. On December 10 around 6:30 p.m., there was a physical altercation between two on-duty firefighters at Engine 32, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The injured firefighter was transported to a...
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
popville.com
Shooting in Brightwood Park around 11:30am and 6:30pm
From MPD around 11:30am: “Alert: Confirmed Shooting Investigation in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue NW. No lookout at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911″. From MPD around 6:30pm: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1822 hours in the 600 block of Kennedy Street NW. Lookout for a silver in color Toyota Van.
‘They Had Enough For A Stop’: Former MPD Sergeant Testifies In Defense Of Officer Charged With Second Degree Murder
Sometimes, according to retired police sergeant John Brennan, being a good police officer means you might have to break the rules a little. “I don’t know an officer that could go a week on the street and follow [MPD’s General Orders] entirely,” Brennan told a jury last week, referring to the list of policies that govern behavior at the Metropolitan Police Department.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Man Arrested on Firearms Charges in Frederick
Per the Frederick Police Department: On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m., The Frederick Police Department received several calls for a disturbance and the sound of gunshots. Callers advised that an altercation took place around the area of Key Parkway and Willowdale Drive. Officers responded to the area, but did not immediately locate any subjects that were believed to be involved. Patrol officers continued to canvass the surrounding area and eventually observed a subject that matched the clothing description of one of the possible suspects in an outside common area of a nearby apartment complex. Officers made contact with the subject and checked the surrounding area where he was observed. Within close proximity of the subject, officers found a loaded handgun hidden under a children’s toy. The subject immediately began to flee on foot from officers when they discovered the handgun. The subject ran to the area of McCain Drive and entered into an underground water culvert. The culvert travelled underground from McCain Drive to an area South of Route 40 near the Alternate Route 40 split.
Jury convicts man of killing mother dropping son off at Naval Academy
On Tuesday a jury in Anne Arundel County convicted Angelo Harrod of fatally shooting 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings, as she sat on an outdoor patio at the Graduate Hotel.
WTOP
70-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver in Va. crosswalk
A 70-year-old woman struck by a driver in an SUV last month as she tried to cross the street in Springfield, Virginia, has died, police say. Ly Tran, of Springfield, died Dec. 4 after being struck Nov. 15 in the intersection at Kings Park Drive and Braddock Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release Tuesday.
Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.The ride-share driver picked up a customer around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. Police said the woman told officers the customer pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car.The driver took off toward Liberty Heights.Now, police are searching for a black Acura MDX with Maryland tag 2ES2124.The Lyft driver was not injured.
Police: Masked man announces Walgreens robbery, then says he was joking
Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect walked in and forced the cashier to open the register, before claiming to be joking and leaving.
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
Sheriff IDs 25-Year-Old Dodge Charger Driver Killed Crashing Into Parked Cars In Loudoun County
A 25-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash in Northern Virginia after losing control of his Dodge Charger and crashing into parked cars, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes died in a Virginia hospital after crashing his Charger in the 500 block...
mocoshow.com
Two Dogs Rescued and Resuscitated After Postal Worker Calls 9-1-1 Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire in Kensington when a postal worker called 9-1-1 after smelling smoke and hearing fire alarms going off in a home on Dewey Rd Tuesday morning, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Per Piringer, there...
Comments / 0