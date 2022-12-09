ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring

Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

FOUND: DC Police say 11-year-old boy located

WASHINGTON — Update: Police in D.C. say 11-year-old Aaron Ratliff has been found. Police thanked the community for the help to find him. The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy, who was last seen in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Police...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old; Possibly With Infant Twin Boys

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Gaithersburg. Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez was last seen on the morning of Sunday, December 10, 2022, at her residence in the 400 block of Muddy Branch Rd. in Gaithersburg. She may in company of her twin infant boys.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
popville.com

Shooting in Brightwood Park around 11:30am and 6:30pm

From MPD around 11:30am: “Alert: Confirmed Shooting Investigation in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue NW. No lookout at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911″. From MPD around 6:30pm: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1822 hours in the 600 block of Kennedy Street NW. Lookout for a silver in color Toyota Van.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

‘They Had Enough For A Stop’: Former MPD Sergeant Testifies In Defense Of Officer Charged With Second Degree Murder

Sometimes, according to retired police sergeant John Brennan, being a good police officer means you might have to break the rules a little. “I don’t know an officer that could go a week on the street and follow [MPD’s General Orders] entirely,” Brennan told a jury last week, referring to the list of policies that govern behavior at the Metropolitan Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Man Arrested on Firearms Charges in Frederick

Per the Frederick Police Department: On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m., The Frederick Police Department received several calls for a disturbance and the sound of gunshots. Callers advised that an altercation took place around the area of Key Parkway and Willowdale Drive. Officers responded to the area, but did not immediately locate any subjects that were believed to be involved. Patrol officers continued to canvass the surrounding area and eventually observed a subject that matched the clothing description of one of the possible suspects in an outside common area of a nearby apartment complex. Officers made contact with the subject and checked the surrounding area where he was observed. Within close proximity of the subject, officers found a loaded handgun hidden under a children’s toy. The subject immediately began to flee on foot from officers when they discovered the handgun. The subject ran to the area of McCain Drive and entered into an underground water culvert. The culvert travelled underground from McCain Drive to an area South of Route 40 near the Alternate Route 40 split.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

70-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver in Va. crosswalk

A 70-year-old woman struck by a driver in an SUV last month as she tried to cross the street in Springfield, Virginia, has died, police say. Ly Tran, of Springfield, died Dec. 4 after being struck Nov. 15 in the intersection at Kings Park Drive and Braddock Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
CBS Baltimore

Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.The ride-share driver picked up a customer around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. Police said the woman told officers the customer pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car.The driver took off toward Liberty Heights.Now, police are searching for a black Acura MDX with Maryland tag 2ES2124.The Lyft driver was not injured.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'

WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
WASHINGTON, DC

