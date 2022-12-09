Read full article on original website
Related
Union City routs Maple Valley for first win of the season
MAPLE VALLEY, MI. — The Union City Lady Chargers secured win number one of the 2022-23 season Tuesday night, rolling past the Maple Valley Lady Lions in a preview of a soon to be Big 8 conference battle, winning by the score of 67-24. Maple Valley, who will be joining the Big 8 conference...
Peoria Notre Dame beats Peoria High with a buzzer-beater from beyond half court
PEORIA — Jacob Johnson had never hit a halfcourt shot. Or a buzzer-beater. The Peoria Notre Dame senior checked both off his basketball bucket list on Tuesday, swishing his heave from just past mid-court to give PND a 58-55 win over Peoria High. The Irish (3-6) picked up the nonconference victory...
Comments / 0