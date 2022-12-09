Read full article on original website
Related
Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal review – an utterly shocking tale of the cash for babies scandal
This desperately compelling documentary twists like a thriller, yet maintains a clear head, as it explains an international adoption scandal that tore families’ lives apart
I gave birth to ‘hidden triplets’ after shocking late-term discovery
When Genna Knox became pregnant in 2019, she was thrilled to be giving her son, Liam, a sibling. Knox was shocked to learn she was actually expecting triplets — at seven months along. This was not the first surprise of the California teacher’s pregnancy. At her 20-week scan, the woman performing the ultrasound asked Knox if she was having twins. “She’s like, ‘Wait, you’re having twins?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not,'” Knox, 42, told Today Parents, recalling what the technician told her. “Then I looked up, and I could see clear as day that there were two babies,” she continued. Knox said she had...
Mom about to give birth finds out nurses have same name as her twins: "Meant to be"
Giving birth to twins is a unique moment, but one mom who lives in Denver, Colorado, lived a unique coincidence while delivering her baby girls. Lauren Meehan's twins arrived early and what she found out about the nurses who helped her bring them into this world warmed her heart.
My twin babies failed sleep school 3 times. When they were 18 months we decided to ignore all the advice, and we finally got sleep.
When my twin baby boys weren't sleeping, my wife and I took them to sleep school. After three sleep schools didn't work, we found our own solution.
How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’
In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
Woman Devastated After Learning Sister is Pregnant
Is it ever wrong to sensor your own milestones for someone else’s benefit?. There are plenty of milestones in life to get excited about, and really, milestones tend to be one of the driving factors that move people ahead to pursue their goals.
SheKnows
As General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud Embarks On Her New Path, She Shares Something That ‘Just Broke My Heart’
Maybe it will help us all get a bit more in touch with our feelings. Just a few weeks ago, General Hospital‘s Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) opened up about a life-changing decision she’d made to stop drinking. The response she got from fans was wonderfully encouraging and supportive, and she admitted shortly after that it was so nice to finally be putting in the work to get better.
American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’
The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
CNBC
This 46-year-old went from living off $20,000 doing odd jobs to running a company that guides people up Mount Everest
Adrian Ballinger has summited Mount Everest eight times. It's challenging, perilous and rewarding, he says — and the same goes for running his own business. Ballinger, 46, has spent the past 25 years climbing the world's highest peaks, leading more than 150 international climbing expeditions across six continents. He's also the founder and CEO of Alpenglow Expeditions, a Olympic Valley, California-based company that helps roughly 6,000 clients per year summit those peaks themselves.
Refinery29
Are ‘Love Personality’ Tests Just Another Way To Over-Diagnose Our Relationships?
There was a period in the 2010s when personality quizzes were inescapable. Like One Direction’s boppy tunes, their presence was widespread. Pottermore’s house-sorting, Myers-Briggs Type Indicator’s 16 personalities, Buzzfeed’s endless Disney character quizzes and the reemergence of love languages allowed us to neatly label our deposition with catchy names.
“She should have married a doctor,” woman tells son-in-law who owns successful business
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Chad is one of my best friends in the world. We have known each other since we were little kids and grew up together, always staying friends, never even considering entering the dating territory.
ETOnline.com
Joss Stone Recalls 15 Doctors Saving Her and Her Son's Life During His Birth (Exclusive)
Joss Stone is feeling extra grateful this holiday season. The "Bring on Christmas Day" singer and her partner, Cody DaLuz, welcomed their baby boy, Shackleton, in October, following a scary labor and delivery. "You know, it's nice to be alive," the 35-year-old told ET during the National Christmas Tree Lighting...
Refinery29
There’s a Major Issue With Latina Representation In Wednesday
Wednesday Addams wasn’t always Latina. The first person in The Addams Family to become canonically Latino was her dad, Gomez Addams. After first being played by non-Latine white actor John Astin, Puerto Rican actor Raul Julia took on the role when he was cast in the 1991 The Addams Family film and its 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values. Since Julia’s memorable performances, Gomez has been consistently played by Latino entertainers. But his identity had, strangely, never extended to his children: Wednesday and Pugsley never mentioned their cultural identity, nor have they been historically played by Latine actors.
Refinery29
TikTok Is Obsessed With pH-Activated Makeup — But Is It Safe?
It should be no surprise to anyone that I am obsessed with magic. I'm not talking about witches or Houdini. But rather, chemical magic. I was never any good at science, but I always loved the baking soda and vinegar volcanoes in school. Anything colour-changing was my jam: a cup, a straw, a mood ring, not to mention the Wild! Magicburst Pop Tarts with colour-changing sprinkles. And now, we're being served beauty products which do the same.
teenink.com
My So-Called Reign
I am six years old. At the peak of my reign over the house, the center of attention after every jumble of words came out of my mouth. You always hated it, but everyone knew it was true. Any tear I shed would end up with mom or dad scooping me up, telling me I was ok and me, eying you up and down, knowing you wouldn’t get the same treatment. We were a normal family, we did everything together. In the mornings, you and I would sit at the counter waiting for the food mom and dad would be making in the kitchen around us, and at night, we would sit at the dinner table laughing and smiling at every conversation.
lovewhatmatters.com
Dear Newly Adopted Son, Our Family Picture Isn’t Complete Without You In It
It’s official. We have been matched as your forever family. I’m ready to hop on the next plane and run to bring you home, but adoption doesn’t work like that. The wait is excruciating, but you’ve been waiting for 12 years, so my wait pales in comparison.
Comments / 0