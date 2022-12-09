I am six years old. At the peak of my reign over the house, the center of attention after every jumble of words came out of my mouth. You always hated it, but everyone knew it was true. Any tear I shed would end up with mom or dad scooping me up, telling me I was ok and me, eying you up and down, knowing you wouldn’t get the same treatment. We were a normal family, we did everything together. In the mornings, you and I would sit at the counter waiting for the food mom and dad would be making in the kitchen around us, and at night, we would sit at the dinner table laughing and smiling at every conversation.

