Dorchester County, MD

mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring

Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
firststateupdate.com

Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center

Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
DOVER, DE
Bay Net

Police Continue To Investigate Serious Collision In Chaptico

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 12:29 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a SUV and a tow truck with serious, life-threatening bodily injury at the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico.
CHAPTICO, MD
WBOC

Dover Man Arrested on Active Warrant

FELTON,Del.- A Dover man was taken into custody Saturday after a welfare check in Felton. Just after 7 a.m., Felton Police say they were dispatched to the 100 block of Lott Court in the Hidden Pond Development for a check on the welfare call. They say it was reported there were several 911 hang up calls coming from a home in that area. Police got to the scene and met a man identified as 32 year-old Lewis L. Harrell.
FELTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.The ride-share driver picked up a customer around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. Police said the woman told officers the customer pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car.The driver took off toward Liberty Heights.Now, police are searching for a black Acura MDX with Maryland tag 2ES2124.The Lyft driver was not injured.
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Two Shot And Killed Just Hours Apart

Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. Officials said at about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

One dead, one injured in shooting at gas station near Morgan State

(Baltimore, MD) -- Police continue to investigate the Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and another injured in northwest Baltimore. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road near Morgan State University’s campus to investigate a report of gunfire. That's where police found a 22-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Burglaries

Per Takoma Park Police: Chief Antonio DeVaul from the Takoma Park Police Department announces the arrest of Jose Mazara, 27, of no fixed address, for 1st degree burglary, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and loaded handgun on a person. On September 29, 2022, Takoma Park Police detectives...
TAKOMA PARK, MD

