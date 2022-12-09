Read full article on original website
Maryland police arrest Eastern Shore man for double homicide
Maryland police arrested Tramelle Lamar Williams, 22, of Cambridge, Maryland for allegedly shooting and killing two men on Dec. 8 while robbing them.
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
One Killed, One Walks Away From Violent Rollover Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and another hospitalized after a driver in Anne Arundel County failed to negotiate a curve and violently crashed over the guardrail and into a tree next to the North River, officials announced. Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, and Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29, both of Annapolis, suffered...
Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
Jury convicts man of killing mother dropping son off at Naval Academy
On Tuesday a jury in Anne Arundel County convicted Angelo Harrod of fatally shooting 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings, as she sat on an outdoor patio at the Graduate Hotel.
Police Continue To Investigate Serious Collision In Chaptico
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 12:29 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a SUV and a tow truck with serious, life-threatening bodily injury at the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico.
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A pair of 14-year-olds were arrested in Prince George's County, Md. on Saturday after they allegedly carjacked a female rideshare driver at gunpoint, Prince George's police said. The driver called 911 after the incident in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple...
Police Release Name Of Young Baltimore Man Fatally Shot In Head
Police have identified the young man fatally shot in the head in Baltimore, authorities say. Tremaine Thomas, Jr., 26, was found with gunshot wounds to the head around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, in the 3900 block of S. Hanover Street, according to Baltimore police. Medics rushed to Thomas, who...
Dover Man Arrested on Active Warrant
FELTON,Del.- A Dover man was taken into custody Saturday after a welfare check in Felton. Just after 7 a.m., Felton Police say they were dispatched to the 100 block of Lott Court in the Hidden Pond Development for a check on the welfare call. They say it was reported there were several 911 hang up calls coming from a home in that area. Police got to the scene and met a man identified as 32 year-old Lewis L. Harrell.
Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.The ride-share driver picked up a customer around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. Police said the woman told officers the customer pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car.The driver took off toward Liberty Heights.Now, police are searching for a black Acura MDX with Maryland tag 2ES2124.The Lyft driver was not injured.
Man arrested in connection with two fatal shootings in Dorchester County
Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the two fatal shootings that occurred a few hours apart on Thursday evening in Dorchester County.
Woman shot in leg during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was parked when the suspect opened her driver-side door and took out a handgun. The suspect...
Two Shot And Killed Just Hours Apart
Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. Officials said at about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
One dead, one injured in shooting at gas station near Morgan State
(Baltimore, MD) -- Police continue to investigate the Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and another injured in northwest Baltimore. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road near Morgan State University’s campus to investigate a report of gunfire. That's where police found a 22-year-old...
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
Police: Masked man announces Walgreens robbery, then says he was joking
Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect walked in and forced the cashier to open the register, before claiming to be joking and leaving.
18-year-old arrested, charged with 1st degree murder, handgun, drug violations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder in connection to a Baltimore City homicide. Members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds at an apartment near Ramblewood Road on December 9, 2022 just after 9 a.m. An identified "Ghost gun" and...
Police Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Burglaries
Per Takoma Park Police: Chief Antonio DeVaul from the Takoma Park Police Department announces the arrest of Jose Mazara, 27, of no fixed address, for 1st degree burglary, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and loaded handgun on a person. On September 29, 2022, Takoma Park Police detectives...
Shooting just after 1pm in Columbia Heights
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1304 hours in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW. Lookout for 2022 Silver Honda SUV.”. Updates if/when more info is released.
2 men killed hours apart Thursday in Dorchester County
Police are investigating two homicides that happened a few hours apart on the Eastern Shore on Thursday evening.
