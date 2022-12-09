Things to know today: Sinema leaves Democratic Party; Griner arrives in Texas; coup plot in Germany

Kyrsten Sinema made official today what has been obvious for a long time: She’s not a Democrat. The announcement is certainly not shocking — she ran in 2018 on her independent streak and has legislated that way — but it will have huge electoral ramifications if she chooses to run for reelection in 2024. Most […] The post As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO