(Jefferson County, MO) A Bonne Terre woman, 68 year old Madonna E. Sitzes, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon at 1:48 in Jefferson County. Reports from Troopers with the Highway Patrol show an SUV, driven by 34 Melissa J. Armes of DeSoto, was headed north on Highway 67 at Montauk Drive. Sitzes was stopped at the stop sign on Montauk and attempted to cross Highway 67 driving into the path of Armes SUV. The two vehicles crashed into each other. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts during the accident. They were taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO