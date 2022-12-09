Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
UPDATE: Jefferson County man shot in Fenton area
A 39-year-old Jefferson County man was grazed by a bullet when confronted another man who reportedly was in the victim’s pickup outside a home in the 20th block of Wallach Drive between Fenton and High Ridge. The victim was not seriously injured, and emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene and released him, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
mymoinfo.com
Deputies investigating shooting following car-clouting incident in Jefferson County
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights. (Jefferson County) Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a car-clouting incident that involved a shooting in the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton on Sunday night. Korey Johnson has more.
myleaderpaper.com
Catalytic converter stolen from pickup at Festus auto rental business
Festus Police are investigating the recent theft of catalytic converter from a pickup at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 635 S. Truman Blvd., Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the theft was reported on Nov. 22, but the converter could have been stolen any time after the truck, a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500, was returned to the business several days earlier.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested for alleged DWI following accident
A 42-year-old Arnold man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after an SUV he was driving ran off the road, crashed through a Missouri Department of Transportation fence and hit a drainage pipe, Arnold Police reported. The witness who called police at approximately 6:45 p.m. Nov. 21 about...
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Woman Injured
(Jefferson County, MO) A Bonne Terre woman, 68 year old Madonna E. Sitzes, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon at 1:48 in Jefferson County. Reports from Troopers with the Highway Patrol show an SUV, driven by 34 Melissa J. Armes of DeSoto, was headed north on Highway 67 at Montauk Drive. Sitzes was stopped at the stop sign on Montauk and attempted to cross Highway 67 driving into the path of Armes SUV. The two vehicles crashed into each other. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts during the accident. They were taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.
Jefferson County man shot while confronting car clouters
Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for suspected carjackers who shot a man who attempted to confront them.
mymoinfo.com
Scammers posing as Sheriff’s Deputies are still trying to get you
(Hillsboro) Jefferson County residents are still getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. The caller makes statements to the residents stating they missed jury duty or have an active warrant. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says this is a scam, and don’t fall for it.
FOX2now.com
Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car thief
The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious activity and found a suspect rummaging through the center console of his car, authorities said. That led to a physical struggle. Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car …. The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious...
Second missing Gasconade County teen found safe
The second of two teen sisters who went missing over the weekend in Gasconade County has been found. The post Second missing Gasconade County teen found safe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hillsboro man killed in car crash Saturday night in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 66-year-old Hillsboro man was killed in a fatal car accident near Joachim Creek Saturday night in Jefferson County. The victim was identified as Dennis Pruitte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at about 7 p.m. when Pruitte was driving a...
mymoinfo.com
Sunday traffic accident on Hwy 67 at Montauk injures two
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 67 at Montauk Drive on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Madonna Sitzes of Bonne Terre was driving a 2022 GMC Terrain and was driving onto Highway 67 from Montauk and pulled into the path of a 2006 Nissan Murano driven by 34-year-old Melissa Armes of DeSoto. Sitzes was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries, while Armes drove herself to Mercy Jefferson with minor injuries. The accident took place around 1:48 Sunday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A House Springs man was seriously hurt after he was involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Dec. 10, in the Fourmile Corner area between Washington and Union in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs was driving a 2006...
kjluradio.com
Man facing multiple charges after head butting Franklin County deputy
A Franklin County man is facing numerous charges after he head butts a deputy. John Busse, 34, of Leslie, was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with third-degree assault of a special victim, resisting arrest, second-degree property damage, and stealing. The investigation into Busse began Saturday when a...
Three teens arrested after man shot, killed outside St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three teenagers accused in the shooting death of a man outside a St. Louis gas station Monday morning. Three teenage boys are in custody at the Juvenile Court. Police say a teenage girl might also be linked to the investigation, but “made good on her escape.”
Man shot after confronting suspects in car break-ins in Fenton, police say
FENTON, Mo. — A shooting investigation is underway after one man was injured while confronting suspects in car break-ins on Sunday in Fenton. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton. The man was...
advantagenews.com
Missing woman found and is safe
The Alton Police Chief says a woman who had been missing for more than a month has been found, is safe, and her family has been notified. 31-year-old Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on December 6. She had not been seen or heard from for about a month at the time of the report.
UPDATE: Teen sisters reported missing in Gasconade County
One of two sisters previously reported missing ins Gasconade County has been found.
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in traffic crash on Hwy. 67
A De Soto woman and a Bonne Terre resident were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident that occurred Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11, on Hwy. 67 south of Festus and north of Olympian Village. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Madonna Sitzes, 68, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2022...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000
A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
kfmo.com
Saturday Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A Doe Run man, 35 year old John D. Porter, is suffering moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday morning at 7:42. Highway Patrol reports show Porter was driving an SUV north on Highway 221, south of St. Francois Hills, when it ran off the left side of the road and into a filed striking a billboard. A 9 year old male juvenile passenger was not injured. They were both wearing seat belt when the wreck took place and they were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Comments / 0