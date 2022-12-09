ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Brohm named Louisville head coach, signs 6-year deal

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHEY2_0jcx10FW00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville hired Jeff Brohm as its football coach, concluding a whirlwind process that ended with the school welcoming home a native son who had a hand in the Cardinals’ success as a player and assistant coach.

The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive board approved a six-year contract on Thursday that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives. Brohm will also receive one-time payments of $500,000 in 2023 and 2024 that’ll increase by $250,000 for two-year cycles up to $1 million in 2027-28.

Brohm, who was a Louisville quarterback and minor league baseball player, was introduced Thursday to a standing ovation in a packed news conference at Cardinal Stadium. His Twitter bio reflected his new job .

“It’s really gratifying and humbling to be up here,” Brohm said. “This is home to me. Not a job, but a way of life.”

Brohm went 36-34 in six seasons with the Boilermakers, including 17-9 the past two seasons. He guided them to their first Big Ten West division title before they fell to No. 2 Michigan 43-22 in the conference championship .

Brohm succeeds Scott Satterfield, who left Monday to become Cincinnati’s coach after going 25-24 in four seasons at Louisville.

Neither Brohm nor Satterfield will be on the sidelines when their new teams meet in the inaugural Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 — a matchup of former rivals. Former Louisville star Deion Branch, a Super Bowl MVP with the Patriots, will guide Louisville on an interim basis.

Brohm inherits a team looking to become a serious Atlantic Coast Conference contender. Not since Lamar Jackson led the Cardinals to a 7-1 Atlantic Division finish on the way to winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy have they come close to challenging perennial heavyweight Clemson.

Brohm immediately became the prime candidate mentioned to replace Satterfield, much like four years ago when Louisville sought a successor to Bobby Petrino after a 2-10 finish. Back then, Brohm was wrapping up his second season at Purdue and was committed to building the Boilermakers.

He accepted this time around because he had Purdue where he wanted it to be — and because it just felt right.

“These things happen fast, and this is the time,” said Brohm, adding that he told Purdue AD Mike Bobinski that he would listen to Louisville when the job suddenly opened. “It’s a great opportunity. I always wanted to coach here and I loved playing here. I love living here.”

Bobinski said Brohm informed him of his decision to take the Louisville job on Wednesday morning. The AD expressed gratitude to Brohm for rebuilding the program.

“He’s helped us show some of the things that can get done here,” Bobinski said. “We’ve energized our students and fan base and I know how much energy and effort Jeff, personally, put into this to make that happen. I think all of us here at Purdue should be appreciative of that.”

For example, Purdue ranks 17th in FBS passing offense (287.2 yards per game); Charlie Jones tops receivers nationally with 1,361 yards and is tied for fourth with 12 touchdowns.

Bobinski said Purdue co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Ron English would join Brohm immediately. He also expected wide receivers coach Garrick McGee, a former Cardinals assistant, and running backs coach Chris Barclay to depart for Louisville.

Offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, Jeff’s younger brother, will remain with the Boilermakers through the Citrus Bowl as interim coach.

Brohm’s arrival marks the second high-profile hiring this year for athletic director Josh Heird, who looked to the school’s legacy in both cases. In March as interim AD, he hired former Cardinals player and Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne as basketball coach.

Heird became the permanent AD this summer and has now added the football coach that he’s confident wants to be there for the long haul.

“I’ve been in the AD role for 366 days, and Jeff, you’ve made my life hard for 365 of them,” Heird said, referring to the ongoing public clamor for Brohm that he finally silenced. “All kidding aside, this is an exciting day for the University of Louisville and our city.”

Brohm is 66-44 in his career, including a successful 30-10 stint at Western Kentucky from 2014-16.

He has built a reputation for his offensive expertise, learning his craft while going 15-10 as a starting QB under Howard Schnellenberger at Louisville. He later worked as Schnellenberger’s assistant at Florida Atlantic.

Brohm also assisted Petrino at Louisville and WKU before succeeding him as coach in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2014 and creating his own sterling head coaching profile.

“This decision had nothing to do with bringing back a hometown hero,” Heird said. “Simply put, Jeff gives this program the best chance to succeed. Jeff is a proven winner.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Variety

City of Louisville Announces Deal to Build $65 Million Studio

Count Kentucky among the states building studio infrastructure to take advantage of new production tax incentives. Following last year’s reinstatement of Kentucky’s 30-35% tax credit, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced approval and a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group to develop the historic Louisville Gardens building into 40,000 square feet of studio space divided among four stages. The $65 million project is projected to break ground in 2023, with stages available for use in 2025. The plans includes restoring the façade of the Louisville Gardens back to the original design of the Louisville Armory, restoring the balance of the exterior, the offices...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

MCHS Principal Resigns

Effective immediately, Mr. Don Cowper has resigned from his position as principal of Madison Consolidated High School. Mr. Ronnie Lawhead has been named the interim Principal at the high school effective immediately. We will work together as a district and school administrative team to make this a smooth transition for...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Homicide Unit for Louisville Metro Police Department opened a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a car Saturday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street on a report of a man down inside a car.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

FOX59

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy