ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

World Cup 2022: 'Qatar 2022 on the brink of becoming Lionel Messi's World Cup'

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Lionel Messi's last dance will continue until the music stops in Qatar on Sunday as he...
BBC

Baby loss: Campaigners call for official certificates

Women who lose their babies before 24 weeks in Wales should get certificates to formally recognise their pregnancy, campaigners have said. In July, it was announced that women experiencing miscarriage, ectopic or molar pregnancies in England could get a certificate at any stage. Now, people want Wales to follow suit,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy