Read full article on original website
Related
What's The Best Way To Treat Black Spot On Jade Plants?
What do you do to make sure your jade plant is free from this problem in the future? To get the answers to these and more questions, read on!
Can Putting Vicks VapoRub on Your Feet Cure a Cough?
There’s no actual scientific evidence to support it, but plenty of people still swear by Vicks VapoRub as an unconventional cure for a cough. It’s that time of year again—sniffles and coughs are going around, and many of us who have caught whichever bug is spreading like wildfire at daycare this year would just like some relief from those annoying cold symptoms, like a lingering cough. If you’re ready to try anything to get a break from coughing, here’s an unconventional cure that might be worth a shot: Putting Vicks VapoRub on the soles of your feet, then covering it with a clean pair of socks.
The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
10 Products You Should Never Use Past Expiration, And 9 Products That Could Live Through An Apocalypse
Just because you still own it doesn’t mean you should use it.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
Scientists Discover that Parasite found in Brain Is Making People More Beautiful
The parasite Toxoplasma gondii affects 50% of the world's population, which is a fascinating fact that few people are aware of. This parasite, which lives within human eyes and brains, is passed from cats to people. It is alleged that the parasite can alter a person's personality and increase their attractiveness.
Greatist
Fact or Fluff: Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?
Peanut butter can go bad. Eating spoiled peanut butter can cause a variety of concerns ranging from a mild tummy ache to a severe case of salmonella. Be sure to store peanut butter in a cool, dark area in a tightly sealed container. What could be more perfect than peanut...
“You eat too much,” waitress tries to kick customer out of an all you can eat buffet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to love all you can eat buffets, especially all you can eat Chinese buffets, because I think they’re the best value, you get the most bang for your buck.
A woman who could 'barely walk' after years of feeling extremely tired was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency
A woman with extreme fatigue had "dangerously low" vitamin B12 levels from a vegetarian diet. Carly Minsky, 33, said she could "barely walk" after not eating meat or fish for six years. Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells.
Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not...
The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart
If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Should you keep eggs in the refrigerator? The answer might surprise you
Whether eggs should be stored in the refrigerator is an age-old debate. Here’s where you should keep your eggs and why.
The Unexpected Spice That Can Rev Up Your Metabolism–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you ask us, no recipe is complete without a bit of spice. As it turns out, spices and seasonings aren’t only great when it comes to flavor—some of them even have anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties that can help you slim down! And while some of the most well-known seasonings for increasing your metabolic rate include spicier options that really help you feel the burn, such as cayenne, there’s one you may not have considered yet: ginger.
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
So Apparently Flex Seal Works Amazingly at Preventing Your Household Items From Shedding
The viral hack we never knew we needed!
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist
A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
House Digest
New York, NY
73K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0