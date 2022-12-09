ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says Twitter will start showing users how many people have seen their tweets — and got Jack Dorsey's approval

By Sawdah Bhaimiya
 4 days ago
Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk.

  • Elon Musk tweeted Thursday Twitter would soon introduce a feature showing a view count on tweets.
  • Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey approved of the move, saying it's a "better metric."
  • Musk says he wants to improve transparency around "shadowbanning" on the site.

Elon Musk announced Thursday an upcoming Twitter feature allowing users to see view counts on their tweets.

Musk tweeted : "Tweets will show view count in a few weeks, just like videos do. Twitter is much more alive than people think."

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey approved of the move, saying : "Great. Much better metric."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment about view counts on tweets.

Musk was responding to a thread discussing the issue of "shadowbanning" on Twitter.

One user said: "It'll be interesting when some people learn they aren't actually shadowbanned, it's just that they don't say anything worth reading."

Shadowbanning refers to social-media platforms blocking a user without notifying them by making their posts, content, and activities invisible to other users. The user is still able to use the platform but only they see their activity.

Hours earlier, the conservative journalist Bari Weiss released part two of Musk's "Twitter Files," which she said exposed the suppression of free speech on the platform.

Weiss said there were "secret" tactics Twitter employees used to "actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics—all in secret, without informing users."

She added that staff used a tool called "visibility filtering," more commonly known as shadowbanning, to control which kind of content users were able to engage with.

Weiss said former executives on Twitter's trust and safety teams, including Vijaya Gadde and Yoel Roth, were part of a "secret group" called "Site Integrity Policy, Policy Escalation Support," adding that it made the biggest decisions about high-follower or controversial accounts.

Musk tweeted later that the group often made controversial decisions "without getting Jack's approval," who has "a pure heart imo."

"The inmates were running the asylum," Musk added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 169

Donna Cook
4d ago

I love what Elon Musk os doing..and agree with what he has said..transparency is a wonderful thing..hoping other platforms will follow..Zuckerberg I appreciate that you spoke about the FBI coming to ypu to suppress information however it is time for fb transparency as well as all platforms..

Reply(16)
30
happiblnde
3d ago

Dorsey testified under oath to Congress that they didn’t sensor the content of conservatives and that was an bold faced lie. He committed perjury and should face perjury charges.

Reply(1)
17
Ikenhowitzer
4d ago

Ah, another Musk "innovation", trying to get people addicted to "view" numbers like they are about likes. It is another way to feed the ego. People will log in just to check their "views," creating more opportunities for ads. Musk is smart, but creating addicts is diabolical.

Reply(28)
29
