Elon Musk says Twitter will start showing users how many people have seen their tweets — and got Jack Dorsey's approval

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk. Getty Images

Elon Musk tweeted Thursday Twitter would soon introduce a feature showing a view count on tweets.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey approved of the move, saying it's a "better metric."

Musk says he wants to improve transparency around "shadowbanning" on the site.

Elon Musk announced Thursday an upcoming Twitter feature allowing users to see view counts on their tweets.

Musk tweeted : "Tweets will show view count in a few weeks, just like videos do. Twitter is much more alive than people think."

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey approved of the move, saying : "Great. Much better metric."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment about view counts on tweets.

Musk was responding to a thread discussing the issue of "shadowbanning" on Twitter.

One user said: "It'll be interesting when some people learn they aren't actually shadowbanned, it's just that they don't say anything worth reading."

Shadowbanning refers to social-media platforms blocking a user without notifying them by making their posts, content, and activities invisible to other users. The user is still able to use the platform but only they see their activity.

Hours earlier, the conservative journalist Bari Weiss released part two of Musk's "Twitter Files," which she said exposed the suppression of free speech on the platform.

Weiss said there were "secret" tactics Twitter employees used to "actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics—all in secret, without informing users."

She added that staff used a tool called "visibility filtering," more commonly known as shadowbanning, to control which kind of content users were able to engage with.

Weiss said former executives on Twitter's trust and safety teams, including Vijaya Gadde and Yoel Roth, were part of a "secret group" called "Site Integrity Policy, Policy Escalation Support," adding that it made the biggest decisions about high-follower or controversial accounts.

Musk tweeted later that the group often made controversial decisions "without getting Jack's approval," who has "a pure heart imo."

"The inmates were running the asylum," Musk added.