Covington, VA

Echoes of the Past: Groundbreaking For New Schools

By Virginian Review Staff
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 4 days ago

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

December 9, 1923

99 Years Ago

Snake Run School Mix-Up Before Mayor

Almost all the patrons of Snake Run School, a typical one-room country school, were in Covington yesterday as witnesses in the case of two young boy students at the school charged with being incorrigible. Mayor Hooper presided as trial justice, and he decided to place the boys on probation and warned their parents that they must be made to do better in the future. The case was begun at 2:30 o'clock and was not completed until after 5 o'clock. At least one man deserves a great deal of sympathy and that is Mayor Ben Hooper because whatever the outcome, it will be impossible to please all of the patrons of Snake Run School.

December 9, 1957

65 Years Ago

Army May Have Okay To Fire Space Missile

Army and Navy rocket scientists intensified their efforts today to match Soviet achievements in space in the wake of Friday's satellite launching fizzle. Officially, the Army has been under somewhat vague orders to prepare for a satellite launching.

December 9, 1982

40 Years Ago

Heart Recipient Suffers Seizures

Artificial heart recipient Barney B. Clark is being treated with old-fashioned remedy-chicken soup-after series of seizures put him back on the critical list, doctors say. The seizures, which began Tuesday morning and lasted for about two hours, apparently was caused by a chemical imbalance unrelated to the new polyurethane heart that has been sustaining Clark since Thursday, doctors said.

December 9, 2002

20 Years Ago

North Carolina Governor Tours Cities Hit By Storm

With the National Guard already on alert, Governor Mike Easley began a three-city tour this morning to survey damage from a devastating winter storm. Repair crews made progress overnight, but this morning about 1.1 million people in North Carolina and South Carolina are still without power.

December 9, 2007

15 Years Ago

Groundbreaking For New Schools

With Covington school officials and members of Covington City Council looking on, students from each grade level break ground for new schools during a ceremony Monday morning at the site on Rt. 18 in the southern part of the city. Students in photo below, from left, include seventh grader William Henderson, sixth grader Keisha Tyson, fifth grader Nathan Yost, fourth grader Jaeni Caul, third grader Mikel Smith, second grader Edgar Morales, first grader Maddie Martin, kindergarten student T'era Shelton, pre-kindergarten student Heyley Paitsel and early childhood student Tracy Hall. The new schools will replace Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School.

