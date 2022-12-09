ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
splenderella9
4d ago

Very funny, and very sad! Over $1000.month to just EXIST in this tiny box - with not even a TOILET of your own! Make the LANDLORD live there!!

Matthew Buhr
4d ago

Ok, this is ridiculous! As a landlord, I can tell you right now... this is what happens when you vote blue and ruin a beautiful city like NY, LA, Atlanta, Chicago, ect... The cities I invest in have plenty of full homes with multiple bedrooms, separate bathrooms, ect... Vote Red and you'll get positive budgets, lower taxes, and plenty of quality police with values! Blue run cities have nothing but corruption!

John Roder
3d ago

It’s not that long ago and still common in some places to only have your sleeping room. The bathroom is down the hall. I don’t see anything wrong with it. It’s not easy to have people sharing a bath because some people only care about themselves and not the next person who needs to use it.

