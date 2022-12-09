Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Five Monetary-Backed-Up Software To Uplift Your Fintech Industry
Fintech, or financial technology, is all the rage now because of how it seamlessly combines the worlds of money and technology. With 2,196 agreements closed around the world and international investment in fintech startups reaching $111.8 billion in 2018, this emerging industry is currently at the forefront of technological innovation.
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
CoinTelegraph
More than 90% of consumers are curious about the Metaverse: Capgemini
Despite turbulent market conditions over the last year, the metaverse and its potential utility remain steady in the minds of consumers. According to data from a new survey by Capgemini, a business and technology strategy adviser, over three-quarters of consumers expect their interactions with brands and individuals to be impacted by the metaverse.
bitcoinist.com
Web 3 Companies That Are Ahead of the Curve
With seemingly endless funding, public appeal, and a fantastic development environment, the world of Web 3 is booming. While 2022 has been a terrible year for cryptocurrency, the tech layoffs and fall in market prices have actually led to an opportune environment for developing Web 3 projects. More than ever...
bitcoinist.com
Regulatory Bodies Should Protect Crypto Investors’ Trust, Goldman Sachs Says
The ongoing crisis in the crypto ecosystem is not a secret to anyone. There were times when the market displayed some positive moves but swooned again. The happenings are not far-fetched from the multiple adverse events in space. The most prominent one is the fallout of the renowned crypto exchange,...
bitcoinist.com
How does KYC-Token solve the biggest problem of Web3?
The crypto, blockchain and NFT sector is booming despite the ongoing bear market, but this doesn’t mean that this space is free from undesirable actors and fraudulent entities. In fact, just this year alone, investors have lost more than $3 billion in crypto to hackers across 125 hacks. Clearly, there is a desperate need for tighter security measures and proper regulation because this industry cannot survive long-term otherwise. Of course, a viable project would also need to maintain the high-quality of its services and features to consistently attract investment.
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
bitcoinist.com
Security Issues: The Unbeatable Integration Of Blockchain Technology
Bitcoin, often known as “Cryptocurrency” or “digital currency,” is an alternative form of payment that has received global attention in recent years. Coins like Bitcoin rely on blockchain technology as their underlying infrastructure. Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin as a decentralized currency option to replace the current monetary system.
bitcoinist.com
Metaverse Branding: The Sustainable Dawn Businesses Have Been Hunting For!
Because Facebook has recently changed its name to “Meta,” it appears as though everyone who uses the internet is raving about metaverses & NFTs everywhere they go. Nevertheless, the most important question is still whether or if the new medium is conducive to internet advertising, branding, and the development of new chances.
bitcoinist.com
Pay with Crypto Company – YES WORLD is now offering utility services in 80 countries
Singapore, – Leading blockchain based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal that supports thousands of merchants in over 80 countries worldwide. YES WORLD announced today to the global community members that YES WORLD Token is getting adoption worldwide and thousands of new holders of YES WORLD Token are seen every single day.
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
bitcoinist.com
How To Own A Digital Currency: Four Easy Steps To Learn
Cryptocurrencies are coefficient vectors that may be traded on a worldwide market that is open around the clock. You have a number of different choices available to you in the event that you are interested in including cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, Ethereum, or dogecoin in your investment portfolio. Cryptocurrencies, in...
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
bitcoinist.com
Total Shiba Inu Addresses Touches New High, Will SHIB Price Follow?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) still commands a good amount of crypto investors’ attention despite losing so much of its value over the last year. This is evidenced by the continuous rise in the number of addresses that are holding the meme coin. Once again, the SHIB holder number has hit a new milestone as it crosses 3 million wallets.
Meta battles U.S. antitrust agency over future of virtual reality
SAN JOSE, Calif./ WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday accused Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) of trying to buy its way to dominance in the metaverse, kicking off a high-profile trial to try to prevent the Facebook parent from buying virtual reality app developer Within Inc.
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
bitcoinist.com
Binance ‘Finances Remain A Mystery,’ Claims New Report As Criticism Grows
After the collapse of FTX, Binance is at the center of all the controversies surrounding the introduction of a Proof of Reserves. After FTX’s bankruptcy, almost all major crypto exchanges have started to provide a supposed proof that they are not speculating with their customers’ funds and hold them in full.
futurumresearch.com
Prioritizing Security Without Sacrificing Customer Experience: A Win-Win for Everyone
In this age of digital transformation, nearly every company that allows for web or app-based account creation vulnerable to fraud from fake accounts or unauthorized account sharing. Whether it be ecommerce, on-demand services like ride shares and grocery delivery, video streaming, or financial and payment apps everyone, from both B2B and B2C companies, are at risk.
bitcoinist.com
Affyn Releases First 2,000 Land NFTs for its Play-And-Earn NEXUS World Metaverse
Singaporean Web3 and metaverse firm Affyn has divulged the first 2,000 “Freehold” Land NFTs for its NEXUS World metaverse game, marking the start of its next phase. The Affyn team completed several milestones along its roadmap throughout 2022, shattering several records on the Polygon blockchain through the oversubscribed auction of the limited-edition Generation Zero “Buddies” NFTs. Following this, the Affyn team disclosed details surrounding NEXUS World “Land” and its role in Affyn’s geolocation-based metaverse. Now, Singapore will be the first virtual city to join NEXUS World.
bitcoinist.com
Scared Of Getting The Rug Pulled From Beneath You? Try Out These Cryptocurrencies To Guarantee Investment Security, With Solana, Toncoin & Big Eyes
Crypto rug pulls are nothing new. You might’ve witnessed them in the past or heard about them on a daily note. However, the thing about them is that cases like these create a trust deficit within the crypto community and leave many wondering if crypto is the future. Today, you will be looking at some of the proven trustworthy projects. Tokens like Solana (SOL), Toncoin (TON) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have solid backing behind them which could prove them ideal for new and veteran holders.
