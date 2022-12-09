The crypto, blockchain and NFT sector is booming despite the ongoing bear market, but this doesn’t mean that this space is free from undesirable actors and fraudulent entities. In fact, just this year alone, investors have lost more than $3 billion in crypto to hackers across 125 hacks. Clearly, there is a desperate need for tighter security measures and proper regulation because this industry cannot survive long-term otherwise. Of course, a viable project would also need to maintain the high-quality of its services and features to consistently attract investment.

