WGAL

Crews respond to house fire in York County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Explosion destroys home in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An explosion destroyed a home in Susquehanna Township in Dauphin County. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 3200 block of Crest Road. A neighbor described it as a "sonic boom" that rattled the neighborhood. Photos from the scene show a leveled structure,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Suspect accused of being involved in triple shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have a suspect in custody who is accused in a triple shooting that happened this weekend in Lancaster. PLEASE NOTE: The news conference has ended and this story is being updated with new information. Details of shooting. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Lancaster police say shooting victims were randomly targeted

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police released new information Tuesday morning about multiple shootings that happened over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out for two people shot in the area of the 300 block of East Liberty Street. The two people were taken to the hospital...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Red Lion Area School District lockdowns lifted

RED LION, Pa. — Several Red Lion Area School District schools were on lockdown on Tuesday after there were reports of a gunman in Red Lion Borough. "At approximately 12:05 PM, we were notified of a potential gunman in the Red Lion Borough. Pennsylvania State Police advised a lockdown of the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School, Mazie Gable Elementary School and the Education Center. We immediately went into lockdown at each of these buildings," a statement from the district said.
RED LION, PA
WGAL

Two York County schools placed on lockdown, police investigate

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two York County schools were placed on lockdown after receiving threats on Monday. According to Penn Township police, officers were called to Park Hill Elementary School at around 2 p.m. for a threatening call. The school was put on lockdown and students were transported to...
WGAL

Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Perry County

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Deer crashes through window of restaurant in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There was an unusual break-in at a restaurant in Gettysburg. A deer crashed through the window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill on Baltimore Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. The incident was caught on video, which you can watch in the video player above.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Work planned for Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews will be replacing the guiderails starting Wednesday on Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. PennDOT released the following statement about the work:. PennDOT announced today that a districtwide guide rail replacement project on routes in...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York police look for missing 13-year-old boy

YORK, Pa. — York police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old boy. Officers are looking for Malaky Baker. Anyone with information is asked to contact police in any of the following ways:. Submit a tip online. Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org. Call the...
WGAL

One person shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Two people shot in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two people were shot Sunday night in Lancaster. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 300 block of Liberty Street. Two victims were taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover. Their names have not been released. Roads surrounding Liberty Street were shut down...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Inspection to shut down one lane of I-83 South Bridge at Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection will shut down one lane of the I-83 South Bridge at Harrisburg starting Monday. The bridge connects Dauphin and Cumberland counties, spanning the Susquehanna River. The right southbound lane of the bridge will be closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect

Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
CARLISLE, PA

