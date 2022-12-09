Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Related
WGAL
Crews respond to house fire in York County
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
WGAL
Explosion destroys home in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An explosion destroyed a home in Susquehanna Township in Dauphin County. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 3200 block of Crest Road. A neighbor described it as a "sonic boom" that rattled the neighborhood. Photos from the scene show a leveled structure,...
WGAL
Suspect accused of being involved in triple shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have a suspect in custody who is accused in a triple shooting that happened this weekend in Lancaster. PLEASE NOTE: The news conference has ended and this story is being updated with new information. Details of shooting. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
WGAL
Police: Harrisburg man taken into custody for Aug. 2022 homicide
A Harrisburg man has been taken into custody by Harrisburg police after being accused of killing a man in August. The Harrisburg Bureau of Police responded to the 100 block of Evergreen Street on Aug. 4 for a report of a deceased person. Officers found a dead adult male victim...
WGAL
Lancaster police say shooting victims were randomly targeted
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police released new information Tuesday morning about multiple shootings that happened over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out for two people shot in the area of the 300 block of East Liberty Street. The two people were taken to the hospital...
WGAL
Red Lion Area School District lockdowns lifted
RED LION, Pa. — Several Red Lion Area School District schools were on lockdown on Tuesday after there were reports of a gunman in Red Lion Borough. "At approximately 12:05 PM, we were notified of a potential gunman in the Red Lion Borough. Pennsylvania State Police advised a lockdown of the Senior High, Junior High, Pleasant View Elementary School, Mazie Gable Elementary School and the Education Center. We immediately went into lockdown at each of these buildings," a statement from the district said.
WGAL
Two York County schools placed on lockdown, police investigate
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two York County schools were placed on lockdown after receiving threats on Monday. According to Penn Township police, officers were called to Park Hill Elementary School at around 2 p.m. for a threatening call. The school was put on lockdown and students were transported to...
WGAL
Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Perry County
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
WGAL
Running vehicles stolen in Harrisburg, including one with 4-month-old child inside
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several unattended running vehicles were stolen over the weekend in Harrisburg, including one with a 4-month-old child inside. Harrisburg police said the child was found unharmed in the abandoned minivan after an approximately two-hour search, but it all could have been avoided had the vehicle been secured and the child not left alone.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
YORK, Pa. — A crash caused long backups on I-83 in York County on Tuesday morning. The shoulder was closed on the southbound side of I-83 after exit 19B/Route 462, Market Street. PennDOT cameras showed southbound traffic at a standstill in the area. The crash has since been cleared...
WGAL
Deer crashes through window of restaurant in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There was an unusual break-in at a restaurant in Gettysburg. A deer crashed through the window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill on Baltimore Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. The incident was caught on video, which you can watch in the video player above.
WGAL
Work planned for Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews will be replacing the guiderails starting Wednesday on Schoolhouse Road in Dauphin County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. PennDOT released the following statement about the work:. PennDOT announced today that a districtwide guide rail replacement project on routes in...
WGAL
5 people shot, 1 fatally, in Lancaster in less than 48 hours, police arrest one
LANCASTER, Pa. — One person was killed, and four others were injured in two separate shootings in Lancaster in less than 48 hours. UPDATE: Lancaster City Bureau of Police has made an arrest in connection to the triple shooting on the 300 block of Liberty Street on Sunday night.
WGAL
York police look for missing 13-year-old boy
YORK, Pa. — York police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old boy. Officers are looking for Malaky Baker. Anyone with information is asked to contact police in any of the following ways:. Submit a tip online. Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org. Call the...
WGAL
Perry County DA says new evidence has led police to rule a 1987 death a homicide
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Murder charges were announced Tuesday in a death that happened 35 years ago in Perry County. UPDATE: Police have arrested and charged Judith Jarvis in the 1987 death of her husband, Carl Jarvis. She has been taken to the Cumberland County Prison. Bail was denied.
WGAL
One person shot in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
WGAL
Two people shot in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Two people were shot Sunday night in Lancaster. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 300 block of Liberty Street. Two victims were taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover. Their names have not been released. Roads surrounding Liberty Street were shut down...
WGAL
Inspection to shut down one lane of I-83 South Bridge at Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection will shut down one lane of the I-83 South Bridge at Harrisburg starting Monday. The bridge connects Dauphin and Cumberland counties, spanning the Susquehanna River. The right southbound lane of the bridge will be closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2...
WGAL
Crews on scene of building fire in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, the fire is in the 100 block of Henrietta Street in Red Lion.
WGAL
PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect
Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
Comments / 0