Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
Collider
We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.
hiphopnc.com
Actor Jackie Chan told fans that he is currently in talks to make a fourth Rush Hour movie. He took the stage at the Red Sea Film Festival Thursday (Dec. 8), revealing that there’s hopes for another film in the popular franchise starring him and Chris Tucker. Read more details inside.
"Music Icon" Dies
“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity
On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle
Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Raab wrote alongside a gallery of images of the star. A cause of death...
Meet Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Who Is Arguably Her Best Relationship Yet
Ever since Katie Holmes’ messy split with ex-husband Tom Cruise, we’ve been rooting for a happier love life for the 43-year-old actress. We cheered when we found out about her romance with Jamie Foxx years ago, and then Emilio Vitolo Jr. after that, and were all a little brokenhearted when those relationships ended.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
Madame Noire
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
The Last Living Castmember of ‘the Honeymooners’ Turned 98 in October
Joyce Randolph turned 98 years old in October 2022. The actor famous for her role in 'The Honeymooners' is still happy to talk about the notable role.
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
