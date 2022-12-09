We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.

5 DAYS AGO