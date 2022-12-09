ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Recalls Fight With Bruce Lee: ‘I Wanted Him to Hit Me Again’

Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
Collider

Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is in the Works

We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.
hiphopnc.com

Jackie Chan Is In Talks To Finally Make ‘Rush Hour 4’

Actor Jackie Chan told fans that he is currently in talks to make a fourth Rush Hour movie. He took the stage at the Red Sea Film Festival Thursday (Dec. 8), revealing that there’s hopes for another film in the popular franchise starring him and Chris Tucker. Read more details inside.
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle

Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Raab wrote alongside a gallery of images of the star. A cause of death...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
The Independent

Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’

Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy