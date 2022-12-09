Read full article on original website
wish989.com
Early Sunday Incident in Carbondale Leads to Two Arrests
CARBONDALE – Two people were arrested following an early Sunday morning incident in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, around 2:20 a.m., officers were in the 200 block of West Main Street monitoring a large crowd at bar closing when they saw a fight break out. As officers moved through...
wish989.com
Weekend Home Burglary in Rural Franklin County Leads to Three Arrests
BENTON – Three people were arrested in connection with a home burglary that happened Saturday afternoon in rural Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office received a report about the burglary in progress at 3 p.m. Deputies quickly responded and met with...
wish989.com
Kemmerling Returned from IDOC for Jefferson County Retrial
MT. VERNON – A 23-year-old Mt. Vernon man was returned Thursday to the Jefferson County Jail from the Illinois Department of Corrections so he can be retried on a 2019 case charging him with gun related offenses. Jamaro Kemmerling was sentenced three years ago to 20 years in prison...
wish989.com
Norris City Woman Sentenced to IDOC on Meth Charges
CARMI – A Norris City woman was sentenced in White County Court Thursday to the Illinois Department of Corrections on meth charges. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 31-year-old Erica L. Roberts was sentenced to five years in IDOC and will serve one year of mandatory supervised release for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine between 5 and 15 grams – a Class 2 felony – and five years in IDOC and will serve one year of mandatory supervised release for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine – a Class 2 felony. Both sentences will run concurrently with one another.
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
wrul.com
Anderson Arrested On White County Warrant
A traffic stop landed an Eldorado man in the White County Jail over the weekend. On Saturday December 10th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department initiated a traffic stop on 38 year old Michael Williams of Pearl Street. Williams was cited and is being charged with Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration for Non-Insurance, Driving While License Suspended, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Cannabis. Williams paid $250 bond plus a 420 booking fee and was released.
KFVS12
Arson arrest made in connection with Carbondale house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend. According to court records, 39-year-old Willie Nesby is charged with residential arson. Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said crews responded just after 5 p.m....
wrul.com
Wright And Burnett Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two White County residents have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 43 year old Deanna Wright of Grayville was sentenced to four years for Retail Theft, a class 4 Felony. Wright was arrested in August of this year by the Carmi Police Department. She was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
wish989.com
Two Juveniles Involved in Recent Burglary in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police say two juveniles were involved in a recent burglary in the city. According to a police press release, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, officers responded to the 800 block of East Main Street regarding a business burglary in progress. Officers determined the suspects...
kbsi23.com
3 accused of burglary in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in rural Franklin County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office received the report around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Deputies responded...
wish989.com
Sheron Found Guilty of First-degree Murder
MUPHYSBORO- Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced today that Olando T. Sheron, age 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday, December 9, 2022, following a jury trial in Jackson County, Illinois. In a weeklong jury trial, Cervantez presented evidence to a crowded...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police investigate after burglary report
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17 year old was detained by Carbondale police and a 13 year old released to a family member after police investigated a call about a burglary. Police responded to the 800 block of East Main Street on Dec. 4 around 5 p.m. Officers determined...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill.
wpsdlocal6.com
Teens accused of using stolen car, attempting to burglarize Carbondale business
CARBONDALE, IL — Police say two teenage boys were detained in connection to a burglary attempt at a Carbondale business on Dec. 4. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress around 5 p.m. They say when they...
wish989.com
Four Mississippi Residents Take Plea Agreement on Multiple Wildlife Violations in Hamilton County
MCLEANSBORO – Four Mississippi residents who committed multiple wildlife violations in Hamilton County in December 2020 recently took a plea agreement in Hamilton County Court. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Hamilton County State’s Attorney’s Office press release, Lyle Chemin, Kalyn Chemin, Lawson Chemin and Kenneth...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Coroner investigating bathtub drowning death
The Marion County Coroner’s office is investigating the Sunday morning drowning death of a 19-year-old Centralia woman in a bathtub at her grandmother’s home. Samatha Jo Letke was pronounced dead at the scene. She was face down in the bathtub when found. Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 11th, 2022
A 25-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear warrant on pending felony and misdemeanor theft charges. Jacob White of Devonia Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon has been charged with manufacture or delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of 30 to 100 grams of cannabis. Bond has been set at $10,000 and the public defender appointed to represent him.
southernillinoisnow.com
30-year-old Ashley man dies in Friday car-motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old Ashley man has died as the result of a car-motorcycle accident in Ashley late Friday afternoon. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger pronounced Michael Pinkston dead at the scene at 4:03 Friday afternoon. The coroner reports Pinkston was traveling west on Main Street at a reportedly high rate of...
