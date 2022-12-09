CARMI – A Norris City woman was sentenced in White County Court Thursday to the Illinois Department of Corrections on meth charges. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 31-year-old Erica L. Roberts was sentenced to five years in IDOC and will serve one year of mandatory supervised release for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine between 5 and 15 grams – a Class 2 felony – and five years in IDOC and will serve one year of mandatory supervised release for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine – a Class 2 felony. Both sentences will run concurrently with one another.

NORRIS CITY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO