The Independent

‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines

The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
AOL Corp

Google merges Maps and Waze teams, says apps will remain separate

As part of recent cost-cutting measures, Google is planning to merge its Waze and Maps divisions, The Wall Street Journal has reported. The move is aimed at reducing duplicated work across the products, but Google said it will still keep the Waze and Maps apps separate. "Google remains deeply committed...
Business Insider

How to clear your Google Maps cache to keep the app running efficiently

You can clear your Google Maps app cache to recover storage space and improve performance. On Android, you can use the Settings app to clear the cache, in the Apps section. To clear the cache on an iPhone, open the Google Maps app and go to the About page in Settings.
Business Insider

How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine

Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
Android Police

Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
knowtechie.com

DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android

DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Android Police

Prepare for a thicc Google Search bar on your Android phone

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search is a powerful tool that can search the web as well as dig deep into your Android phone. While Google routinely changes its algorithms running in the background to give you appropriate results, the Google Search UI on Android hasn’t changed much in a while. But that’s probably going to change soon, as the search giant is testing a new facelift for its Google app for Android with a few helpful feature additions in tow.
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Plans Run Into a Big Roadblock

When Mark Zuckerberg set his company on the path to the metaverse he must have known that there was no turning back. Changing his company's name from Facebook (a brand name that was recognized globally) to Meta drove the point home. Social media on devices with screens represents the past. The future lies in virtual reality.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

How to change your Snapchat notification sounds

If you're a Snapchat Plus subscriber, you can change your notification sounds by setting up custom sounds for friends and groups. Tap and hold a conversation and choose Chat Settings, then Notification Sounds. You can also set notification sounds for specific friends from your account page by tapping Custom Notification...
Axios

News aggregator Flipboard to add user-generated "conversations"

News aggregator Flipboard is taking its biggest step yet into the user-generated content space, with a new feature called "conversations." Why it matters: The move comes as many people are looking for alternatives to Twitter and lots of companies are trying to meet that need. How it works: For years...
BGR.com

xrOS or realityOS? Here’s what Apple’s Mixed Reality headset could feature

Early this year, Apple filed a trademark for realityOS via one of its shell companies. With that, reports about the Cupertino company planning to use this name as the official operating system for its upcoming Mixed Reality headset floated the internet. Then, last week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple would likely use the term xrOS instead, and it would mean something like “extended reality.”
Washington, DC
