Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
Asuka Changes Up Her In-Ring Look On WWE Raw
Asuka's week-long teases of a character change are starting to materialize. On the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Asuka wrestled without facepaint for the first time in her seven years across all WWE programming and wasn't her usual vivacious self in her pre-match entrance. Although Asuka did dance her way to the ring, she had a rather intense look upon removing her mask, and just gazed at the crowd while waiting on her opponent – Rhea Ripley. Asuka, known to play to the crowd during her entrances and matches, was clearly not herself Monday and even sprayed Dominik Mysterio with her green mist towards the closing stages of her loss to Ripley.
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Future
The future of Sasha Banks in WWE has been up in the air since her walkout from the company in May. Amidst initial reports that the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion had been released from WWE, more recent reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer claim she is still under contract with the company. Based on the latter, the two sides were reportedly undergoing negotiations to work out a potential on-screen return date for "The Boss." Unfortunately, the two parties experienced some "hang-ups."
Rocky Johnson Had A Big Influence On This Former WWE Star
Longtime WWE performer and producer Sylvain Grenier is opening up about his experience training with Rocky Johnson and his son, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, during the 1990s and the impact it had on the early days of his career. Grenier, who went on to become a four-time WWE Tag Team...
Top WWE Star Calls Rhea Ripley 'The Future Of The Business'
Rhea Ripley seems to be having yet another breakout year. The 26-year-old from Australia has already developed an impressive resume in WWE as the inaugural "NXT UK" Women's Champion in addition to capturing the "NXT" and "Raw" women's titles, plus the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Her alliance with The Judgment Day has taken her to another level and is catching the attention of many top stars in the industry.
Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: RAW S2:E2 with an AWESOME tag match, Granny segment and more
The Bryan & Vinny & Craig & Granny Show is back with tons to talk about including our weekly Granny Q&A, Wrestling Report and Joke Book Reading, then the boys review RAW season 2 episode 2 with an AWESOME tag team match and an ATROCIOUS big man battle, both on the same show. A fun ...
Hulk Hogan Thought His Alter Ego Would Get A Two-Year WWE Run
Hulk Hogan's career has seen him be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, as a singles star and an NWO member. Hogan's two most famous characters in history were his red and yellow Hulkamania character and the "Hollywood" character he sported while with the NWO. However, there was...
Ronda Rousey Comments On Potential WWE Tag Title Run
Ronda Rousey is a former "Raw" Women's Champion and currently a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after making her WWE in-ring debut in 2018. As of late, "the baddest woman on the planet" has joined forces with real-life friend Shayna Baszler to dominate the women's division on Friday nights. The recent pairing has naturally led to fans wondering if the duo will be targeting the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the near future.
Jay White Discusses Whether Sasha Banks Would Be A Good Fit For Bullet Club
Could Sasha Banks become a member of the Bullet Club? That alliance seems more likely now than it ever has before. As previously noted, PWInsider is reporting that Banks is set to be at the Tokyo Dome for New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. There has been no confirmation that Banks will appear before the crowd, but it was noted that NJPW would be responsible for bringing her in rather than Banks flying herself in just to visit.
Cathy Kelley Explains WWE Exit
From top to bottom, there have been a ton of changes in WWE this year. One area that received a fairly large shake-up is the broadcast team. Back in October 2022, all three shows and Premium Live Events saw a return to a two-man commentary team after the departure of Jimmy Smith from "Raw" and Pat McAfee's temporary sabbatical from "Smackdown" in order to work with ESPN.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants To Make WWE Comeback
It's now been nearly five months since the unthinkable happened, when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from his duties as WWE Chairman and CEO. Long thought to be destined to "die in the chair," McMahon walked away in the midst of an investigation into several payments McMahon allegedly made to cover up various affairs and scandals. In most cases, that would be where the story begins and ends, but McMahon now appears ready to put the phrase "everyone loves a good comeback story" to the test.
WWE Hall Of Famer Doesn't Believe Vince McMahon Accuser
In July 1986, it was alleged that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon sexually assaulted then-WWE referee Rita Chatterton in his limousine. At the time, Chatterton was WWE's first-ever female official, but she would seemingly be exiled from the company after telling her terrifying story; as of this writing, Chatterton has never returned to WWE. This past summer, Chatterton's claims were again brought into the mainstream after The Wall Street Journal revealed more damning allegations against McMahon about hush money payments and non-disclosure agreements involving former female employees. WWE Hall of Famer Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, who worked for the company during Chatterton's tenure, has now expressed his opinion regarding the former referee's accusations.
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
Mandy Rose's Reign As NXT Women's Champion Comes To An End
Roxanne Perez is the new "NXT" Women's Champion after she defeated Mandy Rose on this week's "WWE NXT." After winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline this past Saturday, the 21-year-old earned herself a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship at New Year's Evil on January 10. However, "The Prodigy" couldn't wait that long, and cashed in her opportunity on the December 13 edition of "NXT" after the "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose blindsided Perez with an attack at the top of the show.
Latest Hint Cameron Grimes Is WWE Main Roster Bound
In recent months, "NXT" star Cameron Grimes has begun to appear less on "NXT" while starting to make his first glimpses on the main roster. The October 17 edition of WWE "Main Event" included a match where Grimes went one-on-one against Akira Tozawa, successfully defeating the longtime veteran. He would make an appearance on "Raw" that same week, requesting the help of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to come down to "NXT" and team up against members of Schism in a six-man tag team match. In the months that have followed, several reports have emerged stating that Grimes is on his way to a full-time main roster run, but whether he will regularly appear on "Raw" or "SmackDown" is still up in the air.
The Latest On Thunder Rosa's Return To AEW
Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has been out of action since August with reported back issues, causing the landscape of the AEW women's division to undergo some major changes in recent months. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa may...
Matt Riddle Reportedly Off WWE TV After Second Drug Test Violation
Matt Riddle was written off WWE programming during the December 5 edition of "WWE Raw" after an attack at the hands of Solo Sikoa that saw Sikoa deliver a Samoan Spike and a pair of hip attacks while Riddle's head was put through a chair. WWE later announced that Riddle...
