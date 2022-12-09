Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final
Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
Japan's formin making arrangements to visit China, meet counterpart this month - NHK
TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is making arrangements to visit China and meet with his counterpart Wang Yi, NHK public television reported on Wednesday.
Counting begins in Fiji national election
SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Polling closed in the Pacific island nation of Fiji's national election on Wednesday evening, where voter turnout of less than 60 per cent was the lowest in a decade, analysts said.
