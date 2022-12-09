guess where they come from how about south America where biden has left the boarder wide open I don't here anybody wanting a tighter boarder like biden wants tighter gun laws
to save lives. they should Market a test kit to test the potency of drug using.. more needs to be done. seems like border security out of the question
The conversation needs to start at home. Parents need to start scaring their children about the use of these medications. Yes, scare them to death before they die from curiosity.Sit outside a drug center and show them the nod! Go to la and just walk down the streets. Go to a jail and ask a police officer to show your child the cages. The waiting room in a Philly Or Baltimore er is also a good place to start. Outside Yankee stadium, at night with your car locked. My husband and I did this with our kids 25 years ago, they still talk about it, Thank God they listened. Parents you need to be parents because your children are precious.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community JoyUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for CharityUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Comments / 13