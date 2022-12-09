ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Comments / 13

James Walker
3d ago

guess where they come from how about south America where biden has left the boarder wide open I don't here anybody wanting a tighter boarder like biden wants tighter gun laws

Reply
7
Paul Tate
4d ago

to save lives. they should Market a test kit to test the potency of drug using.. more needs to be done. seems like border security out of the question

Reply(2)
5
AP_000154.bb5a704467744632ba9dd3924d5022c1.1212
3d ago

The conversation needs to start at home. Parents need to start scaring their children about the use of these medications. Yes, scare them to death before they die from curiosity.Sit outside a drug center and show them the nod! Go to la and just walk down the streets. Go to a jail and ask a police officer to show your child the cages. The waiting room in a Philly Or Baltimore er is also a good place to start. Outside Yankee stadium, at night with your car locked. My husband and I did this with our kids 25 years ago, they still talk about it, Thank God they listened. Parents you need to be parents because your children are precious.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

DC’s in-car breathalyzer program for DUI offenders to be mandatory

A D.C. law targeting impaired drivers now has some teeth to it, according to an advocacy group working to prevent drunk and drugged driving in the D.C. region. D.C. residents with a District driver’s license will be required to enroll in the Department of Motor Vehicle’s Ignition Interlock Device Program if they have been convicted of an alcohol- or drug-related driving offense on or after Dec. 19.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

D.C. Rapist Captured By Police

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted rape and assault that took place early yesterday morning in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 3300 Block of Northwest D.C. Shortly before 2 am the suspect approached the victim. He displayed a handgun and after assaulting the victim, attempted a forced sex act with the victim. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the handgun. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. According to police, 24-year-old Wilson Rodriguez of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with “Assault with The post D.C. Rapist Captured By Police appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe

The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s

SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
SCOTLAND, MD
WDBJ7.com

Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New reports from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and Forbes Advisor says dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia. Speeding, drunk driving, and red-life running are among the unsafe behaviors they’re seeing. As a result, traffic deaths have gone up in the commonwealth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

New Sheriff To Take Over This Week In Washington County

Brian Albert will be taking the oath of office. Hagerstown, Md (KM) This coming Thursday, a new Sheriff will take the oath of office in Washington County. Brian Albert will take over from current Sheriff Douglas Mullendore. Albert is a retired Maryland Natural Resources Police Officer and the director of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Advocate

Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy