WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted rape and assault that took place early yesterday morning in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 3300 Block of Northwest D.C. Shortly before 2 am the suspect approached the victim. He displayed a handgun and after assaulting the victim, attempted a forced sex act with the victim. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the handgun. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. According to police, 24-year-old Wilson Rodriguez of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with "Assault with

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO